Harry Charles Announces MOVEMENT Album Release Show For Auckland

(Photo / Supplied)

Ahead of the release of his new album, MOVEMENT, on Friday, May 2, Harry Charles will celebrate with a special, intimate show at Auckland’s Big Fan on Thursday, May 1.

Kicking off NZ Music Month in style, the show will see Harry playing tracks from his new album live for the first time in Auckland City.

Fresh off a summer that has seen his live set be the highlight of boutique festivals such as Shipwrecked, Dimensions and Relish Festivals, this show will see Harry performing his live show, combining his electronic and downtempo-production with live vocals and guitar. Support for this show will come from Mia Kober.

May 2 sees the release of Harry’s new album, MOVEMENT, his first release since his return home after several years of living in Berlin. Harry is a guitarist and songwriter at his core, and he has evolved into a producer and live electronic act over the past decade. This body of work reflects that growth, incorporating sounds of downtempo, electronic and organic house alongside more intimate songwriting and ambient compositions.

With over a decade of experience in the NZ music scene, Harry cut his teeth not only playing guitar all through high school but also working as the sound engineer for all of the shows his friends were putting on at the time.

Fresh out of Smokefree Rockquest and two years studying at MAINZ in Christchurch throughout the earthquakes and the immediate rebuild, Harry got his start playing guitar alongside MC Tali in 2012 as part of her live band, a role he still holds today.

In 2014, Harry left New Zealand for Europe, entrenching himself in Berlin. He quickly found himself not only singing his own music in bars across Germany but also jumping at any musical opportunity that came his way. The following years saw him work as a session musician for various artists, touring with international artists such as Alice Phoebe Lou and Jesper Munk.

His first solo release was an EP entitled LEFT BEHIND, which served to close the door on his singer/songwriter days. Since then, he fell into the world of production and has been performing and recording electronic music, inspired by the never-ending party scene that Berlin afforded him. At that time, he released music by labels based in Berlin and abroad, with each release showcasing his growing abilities as a producer while still finding ways to incorporate his experience as both a lyricist and guitarist.

A blend of diverse soundscapes and experiences, his new album is another snapshot of the multifaceted nature of his journey as an artist. With MOVEMENT, Harry creates a sonic space that merges his roots with his evolution, showcasing the many influences that have shaped his sound. The album has been designed as one complete body of work, with the 10 tracks seamlessly transitioning from one track to the next, moving through the different worlds of Harry’s electronic sounds.

His blend of live guitar and downtempo production combines on Movement to create a sound reminiscent of artists such as Darkside, FKJ and Monolink, while bringing his own experiences to the fore to develop Harry’s unique take of electronic music.

Across 10 tracks, MOVEMENT is an album that has been created as one piece of work and combines years of experience and growth in Harry Charles as both a producer and musician. Active as a producer/DJ and session musician, the release is Harry’s first in over two years and one that shows his evolution as an artist. Bringing a style all his own, MOVEMENT invites listeners into a musical world of Harry’s creation.

(Photo/Supplied)

About Harry Charles:

Hailing from New Zealand, Harry Charles made his mark in Berlin, where he honed his craft and developed an electrifying style characterised by downtempo beats, slow house rhythms, live instrumentation, and heartfelt vocal performances. He has releases on labels such as Serafin Audio Imprint, Klassified Records, Where The Heart Is, Down Records, A Tribe Called Kotori, Rebellion der Träumer and Underyourskin Records, as well as spots on the lineups of prestigious festivals and clubs across Europe.

Now, based in Aotearoa, Harry brings a renewed vitality to the local electronic music scene. His debut album, In The Light Of The Open Door, and EPs like One Seven One and On Film & In Life have showcased his creative evolution and deepening artistry. Movement is Harry’s first release on Loop Electronic and signals an exciting new chapter in his career.

