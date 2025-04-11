A Monster Adventure Awaits: The Gruffalo Returns To Auckland For The July School Holidays

(Photo/Supplied)

Auckland Live presents CDP with Tall Stories' production of THE GRUFFALO based on the award-winning picture book by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler.

Auckland families, get ready! The smash-hit stage adaptation of The Gruffalo is making its long-awaited return to Auckland for the July school holidays. Fresh from sell-out seasons around the world, including London’s West End and Broadway, this magical, musical adventure will take over the Bruce Mason Centre from Wednesday 9 July - Sunday 13 July.

Join the quick-witted Mouse on a daring journey through the deep, dark wood, where they encounter the cunning Fox, the wise old Owl, and the sssslithering Snake. But can Mouse outsmart these hungry woodland creatures with the tale of the terrifying Gruffalo? After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo… right?

A trio of energetic performers bring this classic tale to life with toe-tapping songs, playful storytelling, and plenty of laughs - perfect for children aged 3+ and their grown-ups!

For over 20 years, The Gruffalo has been a cherished story for families worldwide, captivating audiences with its unforgettable characters and delightful rhymes. The stage adaptation brings this beloved book to life with an innovative blend of physical theatre, enchanting puppetry, and a witty script that keeps audiences engaged from start to finish. With plenty of interactive moments, children will be encouraged to help Mouse along the way, making this a truly immersive experience that brings the pages of the book to life before their eyes.

With its clever storytelling, charming humour, and catchy songs, this production is a must-see family event of the July school holidays. Whether you’re introducing your little ones to The Gruffalo for the first time or reliving a childhood favourite, this exciting adventure promises a magical theatre experience for young and old alike.

Auckland Live is thrilled to present leading Australian children’s theatre company CDP Theatre Producers with Tall Stories’ production of the award-winning picture book The Gruffalo, with brand-new sets and costumes since its last season at the Bruce Mason Centre in 2016. The company also presented the much-loved Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler in Auckland in 2019.

Daniel Clarke, Director of Performing Arts at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, leading Auckland Live says: “We’re delighted to bring this hit international show to tamariki for the July school holidays - audiences of all ages are in for a real treat! We look forward to once again welcoming CDP, one of the leading producers of shows for young people in the region, to Tāmaki Makaurau and the wonderful Bruce Mason Centre.”

“Funny, charming and smart… brings the house down.” - Sydney Morning Herald

“Beg, borrow or steal tickets. Your kids will love you for it.” - Stage Whispers

"Exudes charm, fun and a winning simplicity " - Dominion Post

So, whether your favourite snack is roasted fox, owl ice cream, scrambled snake, or Gruffalo crumble, don’t miss this monster hit when it stomps into Auckland this July!

THE GRUFFALO plays:

Wednesday 9 July – Sunday 13 July, 11am & 2pm

Bruce Mason Centre

Tickets: $20.00 - $45.00* *Service fees apply

Get your tickets online

Recommended for: Ages 3+

For more information visit aucklandlive.co.nz or follow Auckland Live on social media.

