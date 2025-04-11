Lola Releases Debut Ep 'Outside World'; Shares Final Single, ‘Spirits’

Photo Credits: Photographer: JJ Farry | Garment Design: Zheyi Ruan, Fringes Garments | Jewellery: Kevin Thorne| Styling: Zheyi Ruan | HMUA: Ares / Supplied

Tāmaki Makaurau-based producer and vocalist Lola today releases her debut EP, Outside World—a body of work exploring the unseen forces that shape us, capturing the contradictions, acceptance, and internal battles that come with them. Alongside the EP, she unveils its final single, ‘Spirits’, a reflection on death and connection beyond the physical realm.

Outside World sees Lola ground her vision, composing the EP with full artistic control. Opening with ‘Under’, Lola sets the stage with moody trip-hop, blurring the line between dreams and reality. ‘Faith’ brings in intricate Spanish guitar, exploring the fleeting nature of belief, while ‘Above’ offers an ethereal, cinematic shift. Each track is a piece of the bigger picture: presence, balance, and the intangible.

Completing the conceptual arc, ‘Spirits’ sways between heartbreak and solace, offering a delicate meditation on how energy lingers in the spaces we inhabit. “This one is about grappling with the death of my father and feeling his presence around me at particular times,” Lola shares. “It’s written a bit ambiguously, speaking to the energies of people who aren’t with us physically but are still present in the world around us—in the stars, the wind in the trees.” Anchored by intimate piano-led production, the track is both grounding and ethereal, a quiet reminder that absence doesn’t mean disappearance.

Alongside the release of Outside World, Lola was tapped to lend her artistry to the underground creative movement, Te Wiki Āhua o Aotearoa. She composed the opening score, which played across all ten shows and culminated in a live performance to close the week.

With Outside World, Lola presents her vision: contemporary music that is as visual as it is sonic—where sound evokes something just beyond reach. The EP is available now, with ‘Spirits’ serving as its opalescent closing note.

