Connor Bell Breaks New Zealand Discus Record In Oklahoma

Athletics New Zealand is thrilled to announce that Connor Bell has broken the New Zealand men's discus record, throwing a massive 68.38m at the Oklahoma Throws Series #9 in Ramona, Oklahoma. With the competition concluding just minutes ago.

Connor Bell (Photo/Supplied)

Competing against a stacked international field, Bell finished seventh overall in a meet that saw some of the highest-level throwing performances in history, including Australia’s Matt Denny producing the second-longest throw of all time.

Bell was thrilled with his series and new record, “l am super stoked, although it might not sound like it… I'm very very tired. I got in to Tulsa at 12 am last night and I had about three hours of sleep because of the old body clock time change”

“So to tick off an automatic q [For the 025 Tokyo World Championships] and be a part of such an outrageously good lineup in the men’s discus at Ramona was pretty unreal. I’ve been contacting everyone from home and letting them know, it’s unreal, I’m super stoked.

Bell’s fourth-round effort of 68.38m eclipsed his own national record of 68.10m, which he had also set at the same meet in 2024. The 22-year-old is delivering growing consistency at world-class distances, with his opening throw of 65.58m already flying past his previous seasons’ best of 62.14 set at the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne on the 29th of March 2025.

The Oklahoma Throws Series has become a special venue for Bell, whose career-best performances on American soil continue to elevate him into the ranks of global contenders in the event. His achievement comes at an important time in the season as he builds towards a busy international calendar, including the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Bell has more meets in Ramona over the coming week. Exact details to be confirmed.

Full results: https://results.blacksquirreltiming.com/meets/45511/events/individual/1758204

Connor’s World Athletics Profile: https://worldathletics.org/athletes/new-zealand/connor-bell-14728356

