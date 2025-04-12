Pentagram Announce Debut Australian And New Zealand August 2025 Tour

Photo/Supplied.

HARDLINE MEDIA are proud to announce for their FIRST time in Australia and New Zealand, the legends of doom, the almighty PENTAGRAM, to tour in August 2025.

Pentagram is an American doom metal band from Alexandria, Virginia. They are noted as one of the pioneers of Heavy Metal, particularly of the aforementioned sub-genre Doom Metal. As such, they are considered one of the "big four of Doom Metal" alongside Candlemass, Saint Vitus and Trouble.

Lead vocalist Bobby Liebling has been referred to as "very much the US version of Ozzy Osbourne", with the singer now being a viral sensation due to the Ghoul Stare, opening up the ears and eyes of the general public to what all the Metal Heads already knew about, that Pentagram are one of the longest enduring, influential, Gods Of Doom!

PENTAGRAM Live in 2025: www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXCdmMK17fk

The Viral video of Ghoul Eyes: www.youtube.com/shorts/Mk5dHwWBWiE

These shows are a once in a lifetime chance to see the band in Australia and New Zealand - don't sit on the fence, these will sell out, so get in quick.

PENTAGRAM Australian Tour Dates:

Wednesday 6th August - CANBERRA - The Baso

Thursday 7th August - BRISBANE - Crowbar

Friday 8th August - SYDNEY – Manning Bar

Saturday 9th August - MELBOURNE – The Croxton

Sunday 10th August - ADELAIDE - Lion Arts Factory

Tuesday 12th August - PERTH - Amplifier

PENTAGRAM New Zealand Tour Dates

Thursday 14th August - WELLINGTON – San Fran

Friday 15th August - CHRISTCHURCH - Loons

Saturday 16th August - AUCKLAND – Galatos

TICKETS & INFO: www.hardlinemedia.net

EARLY BIRD TICKETS: (Cheaper, Pre-Sale) On Sale Thursday 10th April @ 10AM AEST via www.hardlinemedia.net

These are strictly limited, and there is no booking fee... so save some bucks, get in early. No pre-sale in New Zealand. These will go on sale Monday, 14th April along with the General Public sale for Australia as well.

* PAYPAL PAY BY FOUR & AFTERPAY accepted.

Once These Have Sold Out, Go To Oztix (Moshtix Adelaide) For Full Price Tickets >>

General Public Tickets On Sale: Monday 14th April @ 10AM AEST

*LIMITED VIP MEET & GREET INCLUDES:

- Early access to the show and merch stand**

- Get a photo on your phone/device with PENTAGRAM

- Australian tour poster to get signed

- Exclusive VIP lanyard/laminate

- Bring along 3 personal items to get signed

**VIP TICKET INCLUDES ENTRY TO THE SHOW

