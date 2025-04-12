New Zealand Billie Jean King Cup Team Qualify For World Group Play-Offs

Lulu Sun and the team celebrate after defeating Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew | Photo: Maharashtra State Tennis Association

12/04/2025

The New Zealand women’s tennis team have confirmed their qualification into the play-off round for the Billie Jean King Cup World Group in November, with a hard-fought win over Thailand in Pune, India overnight.

The win represents New Zealand’s first progress to this level in more than thirty years, with 1993 the last time a Kiwi side progressed past the Asia/Oceania round of the competition.

The team, led by world number 45 Lulu Sun, took an unassailable lead in the Asia/Oceania group 1 qualifying event, remaining unbeaten in head to head national ties through strong singles performances from Sun and rising star Monique Barry.

Both have been in impressive form throughout the week, with Sun unbeaten across singles and doubles, and Barry in career-best form claiming back to back clutch singles wins against Chinese Taipei and Thailand in the last 48 hours, to go with her doubles wins with Sun earlier in the week.

To secure first place, Monique Barry won her match against Thailand's Patcharin Cheapchandej 7-5, 6-2. The straight sets victory against the world #501 was was a remarkable effort considering Barry's nearly three and a half hour battle the day before.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Lulu Sun secured the tie and the 1st place finish with her victory over world #110 Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, who like Sun, was undefeated in singles until this point.

Qualification for November’s play-offs will see New Zealand potentially play against some of the top sides in women’s tennis in a three team round robin format, with the winner one step closer to the world finals in Shanghai, China.

The Kiwi team may be able to call on doubles world number 3, Erin Routliffe to bolster their squad, who was unavailable this week. Details as to New Zealand’s opponents and where the event will be played will be announced soon.

New Zealand finish the Asia/Oceania event with a tie against Hong Kong, China tomorrow and with promotion secured, team captain Matt Hair may be tempted to play some of the younger members in his squad, with teenage trio Aishi Das, Renee Zhang and Sasha Situe all options.

© Scoop Media

