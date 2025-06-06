Queens Of The Stone Age: Alive In The Catacombs - OUT NOW

Queens of the Stone Age (Credit: Andreas Neumann)

Queens of the Stone Age have released Alive in the Catacombs and an accompanying behind the scenes documentary, Alive in Paris and Before. Both films are available now to purchase or rent via qotsa.com

For the next 48 hours, fans who purchase Alive In the Catacombs for download or stream will also receive Alive in Paris and Before: an exclusive behind the scenes chronicle of the tumultuous days leading up to the Catacombs performance. An unflinching document of an emotionally charged period that included the agonizing decision to postpone the remaining The End is Nero tour dates due to Joshua Homme’s medical emergency, Alive in Paris and Before is essential viewing that gives deeper context to the triumph that is Alive in the Catacombs.

Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs is the cinematic realisation of a dream 18 years in the making, an audiovisual document of the band’s long- rumored performance in the tunnels of the famed Catacombs of Paris.

Filmed and recorded in July 2024, Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs captures QOTSA as you’ve never seen or heard them before. This utterly unique, once in a lifetime experience features a carefully selected setlist spanning the QOTSA catalog, each song chosen and epically reimagined for the Catacombs. The result is an unprecedented incarnation of QOTSA at their most intimate, yet surrounded by literally millions of human remains - “the biggest audience we’ve ever played for,” says Joshua Homme.

Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in Paris and Before and Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs combine to form a distinct arc: The documentary finds the band at its most vulnerable, while the performance captures one of the most triumphant moments in QOTSA’s storied history.

