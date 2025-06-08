Youngest Ever National Indoor Bowls Singles Final Contested In Ashburton

Matthew Farquhar (24) and Dylan Foster (19) made history today when they contested the 75th New Zealand Indoor Bowls Singles final held in Ashburton.

With an average age of 21.5, it made for the youngest ever average age in a singles final.

Two teenagers (Lloyd Bellis and Joseph Taare) have won the New Zealand singles and many singles winners have been in their 20s.

Matthew (Auckland) and Dylan (Poverty Bay) are both products of the NZIB youth development programme, and have come through the ranks through participating in AIMs games and Secondary Schools competition.

To have them contest a New Zealand singles final is testament to the fact that at the top level, indoor bowls is a sport where youth are dominant.

In the Over 60s Masters Section it was Waihi Beach’s David Archer who eventually triumphed over Murray Bassett of Ashburton.

This marked a first Masters title for David, who has added this to the two Open titles that he already holds.

There are six more days of play at the 75th National Championships, with pairs, triples and fours to go.

Full results can be found here: https://docs.google.com/.../14qamSpQTtwKAz0U1B6o6.../edit...

