Th' Dudes Revealed As Final Act To Play The Biggest Pub Gig In The World

Monday, 9 June 2025, 9:38 am
Press Release: Broken Record Publicity

Photo/Supplied

They brought it home in 2020 as the headliners for the very first Biggest Pub Gig In The World and this year, we’re bringing them back for another round. New Zealand’s ultimate pub rock legends Th’ Dudes are officially joining the bill for The Biggest Pub Gig In The World, going down Saturday 2 August at Spark Arena.

They join a who’s-who of Kiwi rock royalty – Dragon, Stellar*, Fur Patrol and Goodshirt – for one massive night of singalong anthems, questionable dance moves, and good old-fashioned rock’n’roll. It’s like your favourite night out at the pub… only with a few thousand of your closest mates and slightly better lighting.

Th’ Dudes are the band that defined a generation of Kiwi nights out, ‘Bliss’, ‘Be Mine Tonight’, ‘Walking In Light’, the list goes on. These songs continue to dominate the airwaves, pubs and sports grounds around the country. Their tunes are synonymous with a good time and that is exactly what we’ll all be having come Saturday 2 August at Spark Arena.

This is not your average arena gig. This is The Biggest Pub Gig In The World – a full-blown celebration of classic NZ music. The carpet will be laid, the pictures hung on walls,The White Lady fired up and ready to go, the meat raffles in hot demand as we prepare for the greatest night of Kiwi rock history.

Forget about the last one, get yourself another.”

THE BIGGEST PUB GIG IN THE WORLD
Presented by Eccles Entertainment & The Sound
Featuring: Th' Dudes, Dragon, Stellar*, Fur Patrol & Goodshirt!
 
SAT 2 AUG 2025
Spark Arena | Auckland
ticketmaster.co.nz

