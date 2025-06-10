New Zealand Adults Facing “Hidden Epidemic” Of Undiagnosed Dyslexia And ADHD

AUCKLAND, NZ – A growing number of New Zealanders in their 30s, 40s, and 50s are waking up to a confronting truth: they’ve been living with undiagnosed dyslexia and ADHD their entire lives, and it’s been affecting far more than just their spelling or ability to concentrate.

Stephen Martin, founder of Truth About Dyslexia and host of the podcast nearing 1,000,000 downloads globally, says it’s time to stop viewing these diagnoses in isolation.

“Too many people are being handed ADHD as a diagnosis and told ‘that’s the answer’, but underneath it, there’s often undiagnosed dyslexia,” says Martin. “Dyslexia isn’t just a childhood reading issue. It lives in our self-esteem, our work habits, our relationships, and our mental health.”

As Mental Health Awareness Month wraps up, Martin is urging Aotearoa to face what he calls “the root issue hiding in plain sight.”

“You don’t grow out of dyslexia or ADHD. You grow around it, masking it with perfectionism, people-pleasing, addiction, or burnout,” he explains. “And it’s exhausting. The system never gave us the right lens, so we internalised that we were broken.”

Online searches for adult ADHD have surged in New Zealand over the past year, but dyslexia remains under-discussed, especially in adults. Martin believes that’s a dangerous oversight, particularly for Māori and Pasifika communities where access to diagnosis was (and often still is) limited.

He’s calling on the government and mental health sector to:

Acknowledge the deep overlap between mental health symptoms and undiagnosed neurodiversity.

Raise awareness around adult dyslexia and its lifelong impact, especially in communities underrepresented in diagnosis data.

Fund accessible adult screening for dyslexia and ADHD across all regions of New Zealand.

Martin’s podcast, Truth About Dyslexia, has become a global voice for adults navigating late diagnosis and reframing what it means to live with a neurodiverse brain. With his signature straight-talking Kiwi style, he pulls no punches about the trauma caused by decades of misunderstanding.

“Dyslexia and ADHD often travel together, but it’s dyslexia that teaches you to hide your truth. And hiding comes at a cost. Until we treat the roots, not just the branches, people will keep falling through the cracks.”

About Truth About Dyslexia

Founded in 2019, Truth About Dyslexia is one of the most downloaded adult-focused dyslexia podcasts in the world. Hosted by New Zealander Stephen Martin, the show explores the messy, unspoken sides of neurodiversity, from addiction to anxiety to late diagnosis, all through a refreshingly human lens.

