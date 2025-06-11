Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
UNBOUND: The NZSD Returns To Whirinaki Whare Taonga With A Spectacular Showcase Of Classical Ballet & Contemporary Dance

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 7:51 pm
Press Release: The New Zealand School of Dance

This well-loved event promises to captivate audiences with its eclectic programme, featuring both celebrated pieces from the classical ballet repertoire and state-of-the-art works created by the next generation of choreographers.

As NZSD Director, Garry Trinder, says, ‘The New Zealand School of Dance has enjoyed a long and highly valued relationship with Whirinaki Whare Taonga. This year, UNBOUND offers audiences a varied programme of classic and newly created works, one that highlights the talent and passion of our young dancers.’

Through performing regularly at Whirinaki, students at New Zealand’s foremost tertiary dance school learn how to use expressive movement to communicate a mood or emotion. They can also practice preparing, physically and mentally, for the stage. These experiences are as integral to their training as perfecting their technique and artistry.

NZSD Head of Contemporary Dance, Paula Steeds-Huston, is a local to the Hutt region and says she ‘can’t think of a better way to give back to those that connect us as a community.’ She reminds us that ‘dance can connect in so many ways and bring us together.’

UNBOUND will take place at Whirinaki Whare Taonga, a cultural hub which has long been valued as a community setting showcasing the bold creativity of Aotearoa. Performances will run for a limited time only, from 14-16 June.

Tickets are available for purchase online at the New Zealand School of Dance website (https://www.nzschoolofdance.ac.nz/events/unbound-) or by visiting the Whirinaki Whare Taonga box office.

© Scoop Media

