World Press Photo Exhibition Announces New Auckland Venue

Rotary Club of Auckland presents

World Press Photo Exhibition

Saturday 26 July - Sunday 24 August, Auckland

Opening next month, the prestigious international World Press Photo Exhibition returns to showcase the world’s most compelling photojournalism from around the globe. Following the closure of Smith & Caughey’s at the end of July, the exhibition has a new home for 2025 thanks to the generosity of the owners of 131 Queen Street and the team at Krukziener Properties. The exhibition will run as scheduled from 26 July – 24 August, with tickets available online via Eventfinda or at the door.

The World Press Photo Exhibition offers a striking window into the past year’s defining and often overlooked moments and news events, capturing stories of conflict, climate, culture and community. The World Press Photo Exhibition features a wide selection of images from the World Press Photo Contest 2025, taken by 42 international photo journalists and documentary photographers.

Included in the diverse selection of images and stories on display at this year’s exhibition is Amanda Maciel Perobelli’s series Brazil’s Worst-Ever Floods that captures record-breaking floods in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which caused widespread environmental devastation, the displacement of over 600,000 residents, and the death of 183 people.

Federico Ríos’ project Paths of Desperate Hope documents a variety of individuals as they journey through one of the most important migration routes in the world, the Darién Gap, a 100-kilometer long stretch of dense and roadless jungle connecting Colombia and Panama. This treacherous land route is a critical passage for those seeking to migrate from South America to the United States, with more than a million people having braved the route since 2021.

Also on display will be Ebrahim Alipoor’s long term project Bullets Have No Borders, capturing kolbars (border couriers) who carry goods such as household appliances, mobile phones, and clothes, on their backs through treacherous terrain from Iraq and Turkey into Iranian Kurdistan. They work in incredibly tough conditions, for very little money, and at risk to their lives – both from the elements and from authorities.

The Rotary Club of Auckland is proud to bring the World Press Photo Exhibition to Auckland, with all proceeds from the event going towards Rotary youth charities and disability charity PHAB.

World Press Photo Exhibition Auckland

Dates: Saturday 26 July - Sunday 24 August

Times: Sunday - Tuesday: 10.30am – 6pm. Wednesday – Saturday: 10.30am – 6.30PM

Location: 131 Queen Street

Tickets via Eventfinda

worldpressphoto.org

worldpressphotoexhibitionauckland.co.nz

