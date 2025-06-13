Doc Edge Festival Announces Finalists For 2025 Oscar-Qualifying Awards

Doc Edge, New Zealand’s premier international documentary festival and an Oscar®-qualifying event, is proud to announce the finalists for the Doc Edge Awards 2025. The Awards will be held on Thursday, 3 July, at the Grand Millennium Auckland and will be co-hosted by respected broadcaster Neil Waka and beloved cultural icon Geeling Ching.

The festival kicks off on 25 June – 13 July in Auckland before also heading to Wellington and Christchurch (16 – 27 July) and online in The Virtual Cinema (28 July – 24 August).

The 2025 jury includes a diverse panel of esteemed local and international industry professionals: Alex Behse (Auckland, NZ), David Tingey (Wellington, NZ), Doug Dillaman (Auckland, NZ), Emile Guertin (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), Kate Cresswell (Auckland, NZ), Kathy Susca (California, USA), Kenneth Tan (Singapore), Mark Cochrane (Auckland, NZ), Meg Smaker (California, USA), and Sam Witters (Christchurch, NZ).

New Zealand Feature Film Finalists (including director, editing, sound, cinematography):

Devils on Horses

Mana Moana Mana Tangata

Mighty Indeed

No Tears on the Field

Shayni in the Sky

Three Days in February

Wildboy

New Zealand Short Film Finalists:

Feel It from My Words

Home

Hou Rongo: Reviving Moriori Culture

Ko Tātou Te Wai: We Are the Water

Little Potato

Nothing is Impossible: The Primanavia Story

Onwards

Winners of the Best New Zealand Short and Best New Zealand Feature categories will receive cash prizes sponsored by NZ On Air and be eligible for Oscar® consideration in 2026.

International Feature Film Finalists

(including director, editing, sound, cinematography):

A Quiet Love (Ireland)

Before the Moon Falls (USA)

Blame (Switzerland)

Carrousel (France)

Click the Link Below (Norway)

The Dancer (USA)

The Dating Game (USA)

Fatal Watch (USA)

Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea (Philippines)

In Waves and War (USA)

Os Barcos (France)

The Pool (Australia)

The Promise (Netherlands)

Yurlu | Country (Australia)

International Short Film Finalists:

A Good Question (UK)

Correct Me If I'm Wrong (Germany, USA)

The Honest Poet (Afghanistan)

MĀHŪ: A Trans-Pacific Love Letter (USA)

On Healing Land, Birds Perch (USA, Vietnam)

Shepherd Boy (Portugal, Qatar)

Two Travelling Aunties (UK, Singapore)

Voices from the Abyss (Mexico)

What Does The Mud Whisper (Georgia)

Where is Home? (Indonesia)

The winners of Best International Short and Best International Feature will receive cash awards sponsored by Park Road Post and Oscar® consideration in 2026. Last year’s recipient of Best International Feature Sugarcane was subsequently nominated for Best Documentary at the 2025 Oscar Awards.

Doc Edge and The Raye Freedman Trust are also proud to launch a new award, The Raye Freedman Legacy Award, in memory of Mrs Raye Freedman, a passionate supporter of education, music, and the arts. This $5,000 award will be presented to a female documentary filmmaker at the Doc Edge Awards.

Festival Director Dan Shanan said: “Doc Edge shares Mrs Raye Freedman’s passion for the arts, culture, and education, which also forms the foundation of why Doc Edge was created. It is a privilege to support female storytellers in honour of Mrs Raye Freedman.”

Ruby Chen, the previously announced recipient of the Doc Edge Superhero Award, will be celebrated and formally presented with her award on the night.

In addition to these honours, awards will also be presented for NZ Emerging Filmmaker, the NZ Student Competition, Immersive Exhibition projects, standout industry pitches at the Doc Edge Industry, and more.

2025 KEY FESTIVAL DATES & VENUES

Industry: 30 June – 3 July, Grand Millennium Auckland

Auckland: 25 June – 13 July, Bridgeway Cinema, The Capitol Cinema, SkyCity Theatre and Silo 6

Wellington: 16 – 27 July, The Roxy Cinema

Christchurch: 16 – 27 July, Lumiere Cinemas, Christchurch Art Gallery, Tūranga Central Library, and the University of Canterbury

Awards: 3 July, Grand Millennium Auckland

Nationwide: 28 July – 24 August, The Virtual Cinema

