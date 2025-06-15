Circa Theatre Presents 'All The Things I Wish I Could Be' These July School Holidays
Get ready for lift-off, laughs, and loud singalongs! This July, tamariki and their grown-ups are invited on a wild, musical ride with two lovable dads—Jeff and Tom—as they explore all the things they’ve ever dreamed of being. From All Blacks to ballerinas, monkeys to monsters, All The Things I Wish I Could Be is a joyful, high-energy celebration of imagination, friendship, and the freedom to be whoever (or whatever!) we want.
This brand-new Aotearoa-made adventure stars local legends Tom Knowles (Shrek in Shrek The Musical, Capital E national tours, Global Children’s Entertainment Awards winner) and Jed Parsons aka Jeff Parsnips (award-winning indie singer-songwriter and rising star of the Kiwi kids music scene).
Packed with hilarious characters, playful chaos, and a full set of catchy original tunes performed live, this “very Kiwi” comedy is perfect for tamariki ages 3+—and guaranteed fun for the grown-ups who bring them.
Sing, dance, and roar along as Jeff and Tom bumble their way through time, space, and endless possibilities. Where will they land next? The moon? A jungle? A rugby field? You’ll have to come and find out…
SHOW DETAILS
Circa Theatre, 1 Taranaki Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011
Tuesday 1 July – Saturday 12 July 2025
10.00am & 11.30am daily
Special Sunday Shows: 6 July at 1.30pm & 3.00pm
Run time: 50 minutes
Tickets: $20 per person/ $70 Family Pass (4 tickets)
TICKETS: www.circa.co.nz/package/all-the-things-i-wish-i-could-be/
EXTRA SPECIAL PERFORMANCES
Thursday 10 July
– 10:00am: Jams & Prams
Perfect for babies, toddlers, and their grown-ups—this relaxed kids concert version has a pram park and extra space for wrigglers.
Thursday 10 July – 11:30am: Unplugged
A Relaxed Performance for anyone who might benefit from a gentler theatre experience—modified lighting, sound, and a welcoming vibe for all.
Come find out what YOU could be!
All The Things I Wish I Could Be is a high-energy, big-hearted show that proves there’s no limit to who—or how silly—you can be.