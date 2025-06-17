Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory Add Shows In Wellington & Christchurch

Photo/Supplied.

Following the gigantic recent announcement that Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory are headlining The Others Way Festival this November, Banished Music and Strange News are delighted to reveal the band are also set to play their very own shows in Wellington and Christchurch, with very special international guest Shannon Layjoining in support at both shows.

Hot on the (six-inch patent black stiletto) heels of their self-titled album, Tuesday 25 November will see Sharon returning to Wellington’s Opera House with her remarkable new band in tow, and playing Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre Royal on Thursday 27 November, before heading up to slay The Other’s Way’s very first outdoor Karangahape Road stage.

That her band’s debut album is her own seventh album is a testament to Van Etten’s willingness to reinvent and follow her instincts for change, even after this long on the job. Now sixteen years into an extraordinary career, it seems our heroine has fully accepted her mantle as one of the world’s great rock stars, fronting her gothic-tinged new outfit to widespread awe and acclaim, Devra Hoff on bass guitar and backing vocals, Teeny Lieberson on keys, guitar, and backing vocals, and Jorge Balbi on drums.

“The Attachment Theory are a tight unit, woven together by Devra Hoff’s inventive, intelligent bass lines... this show was less about [Sharon’s] past and more about her future, which appears to lie with The Attachment Theory - a band who, on this evidence, are bringing the very best out of her.” – Manchester Evening News

Also performing at The Others Way, and playing support in Wellington and Christchurch, American songwriter Shannon Lay is much of a punk as she is a folk singer, citing both The Ramones and Nick Drake as influences. As a member of garage rocker Ty Segall’s Freedom Band, Lay can certainly make a racket, but for these shows, she will be opening as a solo act. The Guardian were quick to assure us that “This is no mere indie-folk musician,” and Pitchfork said her most recent studio album “presents a quiet, lovely, undramatic rendering of the dramatic”.

We truly could not be more excited to be welcoming Queen Shazza back to Aotearoa for these shows, and with the addition of both her band The Attachment Theory and Shannon Lay’s opening spot, you should be dang well excited too!

“Sharon Van Etten and The Attachment Theory’s self-titled record is an early Album of the Year contender” - www.independent.co.uk

BANISHED MUSIC & STRANGE NEWS PRESENT

SHARON VAN ETTEN & THE ATTACHMENT THEORY

NEW ZEALAND TOUR NOVEMBER 2025

TUESDAY 25 NOVEMBER - THE OPERA HOUSE, WELLINGTON

THURSDAY 27 NOVEMBER - ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL, CHRISTCHURCH

SATURDAY 29 NOVEMBER - THE OTHERS WAY FESTIVAL, AUCKLAND

