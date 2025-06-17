Lineup Announced For Mānuka Phuel Synthony Origins

(New Zealand, Tuesday 17 June, 2025) - The Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Origins dancefloor just got even hotter. Three iconic names have today been announced to join the Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Origins lineup — Sneaky Sound System, Bevan Keys, and SYNTHONY’s very own Dick Johnson will join the massive celebration of the anthems that defined electronic music.

Happening for one night only on Saturday 26 July at Spark Arena, SYNTHONY Origins is a return to the roots — a full throttle homage to underground club culture, warehouse raves, and the era that shaped it all. The event takes place after Mānuka Phuel FULL METAL ORCHESTRA, presented by Duco Touring and Liberty Stage; also at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Australia’s dance music icons Sneaky Sound System are set to light up the SYNTHONY Origins stage with their iconic blend of house, disco, and electro-pop. Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Miss Connie and producer/DJ Angus McDonald, the duo shot to fame with their 3x platinum debut album, spawning chart-topping hits like UFO, Pictures, and I Love It. From ARIA Awards to global collaborations with the likes of Tiësto, Jay-Z and Kanye West, Sneaky have spent two decades at the top of their game — headlining festivals, dominating club charts, and running beloved parties like Sneaky Sundays across Sydney and Mykonos.

Joining them on the lineup is Bevan Keys, spinning from the 1980s onwards, Bevan held down residencies at the legendary Core Celebre and one half of platinum selling Nice 'n' Urlich CD series, compiler of the immensely popular Key to The Groove compilation series. More recently DJing in some of Auckland's finest venues such as Ink Bar and a favourite amongst festivals, a founding member of the Peter Urlich Broadcast Experience. Bevan Key's groove-heavy selections are sure to get Kiwis dancing the night away at SYNTHONY Origins.

Performing alongside Bevan Keys is SYNTHONY Music Director Dick Johnson. With roots in the UK’s famed Hacienda Club and a career remixing the likes of Fatboy Slim, Crookers, and Claude Von Stroke, Dick brings the deep cuts, the remixes, and the musical expertise that make SYNTHONY what it is.

“We’ve pulled together a seriously stacked lineup for SYNTHONY Origins,” says Dick Johnson, SYNTHONY Music Director. “Sneaky Sound System and Bevan Keys are legends, and this show is all about celebrating the tracks and energy that built club culture. It’s going to feel like the ultimate underground party, but on a massive scale.”

Following Dick Johnson, Bevan Keys and Sneaky Sound System, expect reimagined classics by Darude, Eric Prydz, Faithless, Avicii, Fatboy Slim, Robert Miles, Tiësto and more, brought to life by SYNTHONY - a full orchestra, incredible vocalists and instrumentalists, and immersive audio-visual design.

© Scoop Media

