Repco NextGen NZ Championship Unveils Thrilling 2025/2026 Season

The Repco NextGen NZ Championship, roars back for its second season, delivering an electrifying 2025/2026 calendar packed with world-class racing, new international categories, and the prestigious 70th New Zealand Grand Prix.

Following a triumphant debut, the award-winning championship is set to redefine motorsport in Aotearoa, blending innovation, entertainment, and a bold vision for the future.

“We’re thrilled to launch our second season with an incredible line-up that celebrates the future of motorsport,” said Josie Spillane, CEO of NextGen NZ Championship. “From welcoming global giants like SRO Motorsports to celebrating the 70th New Zealand Grand Prix with the Formula Junior world tour, we’re building a championship that inspires fans and drivers alike, right here in New Zealand.”

The 2025/2026 season welcomes back a powerhouse roster of fan-favourite categories, including the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, Bridgestone GR86 Championship, Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, TA2 NZ, Pirelli Porsche, Central Muscle Cars, Formula Ford, Nexen Tyres Mazda Racing Series, and GTRNZ. These series will once again thrill audiences with their mix of high-speed precision and heart-pounding action.

NextGen NZ Championship is proud to continue its partnership with Repco New Zealand, whose support remains vital in driving the growth of motorsport across the country.

The championship takes a monumental leap forward with the arrival of SRO Motorsports Group, a titan in global GT racing, bringing GT World Challenge Australia to New Zealand for their final round. SRO’s inclusion connects New Zealand’s motorsport scene to an international ecosystem, along with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand (TGRNZ), offering local and global drivers a unique platform to compete on the world stage.

Adding to the excitement, Formula Junior joins the championship at the 70th New Zealand Grand Prix, a symbolic moment as the international Formula Junior community gears up for its 70th Anniversary Jubilee World Tour in 2026. Originally a launchpad for legends, Formula Junior’s presence bridges the gap between motorsport’s storied past and NextGen’s future-focused vision.

The TA2 NZ Muscle Car Series, with its thunderous V8-powered machines, earns official championship status from MotorSport New Zealand, cementing its place as a standalone national series within NextGen. A contingent of Australian drivers will join the grid, igniting a fierce Trans-Tasman rivalry that promises to captivate fans.

The Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship (CTFROC) marks its 21st season as New Zealand’s premier single-seater series and a proven pathway to Formula 1. Attracting top international talent vying for FIA Super Licence points, CTFROC continues to shine. Last season’s star, Red Bull Junior Arvid Lindblad, earned an F1 Super Licence at just 17, underscoring the championship’s role in nurturing world-class talent.

None of this would be possible without the unwavering support of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing NZ, a cornerstone of the NextGen NZ Championship. As a significant stakeholder in the series and New Zealand motorsport, and as the official broadcast partner, TGRNZ has been instrumental in bringing the championship’s vision to life, ensuring fans locally and worldwide can experience the thrill of NextGen racing through live, free and globally accessible world-class coverage.

Returning for the 2025/2026 season is the dedicated team behind the scenes who helped bring the inaugural season to life. Led by Josie Spillane (Chief Executive Officer), Paul Fallon (General Manager - Operations), Paula Buchanan (Events Manager), David Tunnicliffe (Head of Broadcast), Gary Lathrope (Sporting Manager) and Rachel Lister-Chubb (Marketing Manager) - are part of a wider collective working passionately to grow the championship and elevate New Zealand motorsport.

With its bold mix of returning favourites, new international categories, and a commitment to developing the next generation of racing talent, the Repco NextGen NZ Championship is cementing its reputation as a global force in motorsport. Fans can expect a season of unforgettable moments, fierce competition, and the raw thrill of racing - all in the pursuit of greatness, on and off the track.

For the full 2025/2026 calendar, ticket information, and updates, visit NextGen NZ Championship Website.

2025/2026 Repco NextGen NZ Championship Calendar

Round 1 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park | 31 October - 2 November 2025

Round 2 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park | 9 - 11 January 2026

Taupo Historic GP - Taupo International Motorsport Park | 16 - 18 January 2026

Round 4 - Teretonga Park, Invercargill (TBC) | 23 - 25 January 2026

70th New Zealand Grand Prix - Highlands Motorsport Park | 30 January - 1 February 2026

Round 6 - Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon | 27 February - 1 March 2026

