Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Wikipedian in Residence first for Southern Hemisphere uni

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Lincoln University

Media Release

3 November 2019

- for immediate release

 

Wikipedian in Residence first for Southern Hemisphere university

 

Lincoln is amplifying its open access research drive by employing the first ever Wikipedian in Residence at a Southern Hemisphere university.

Dr Mike Dickison is spending three weeks at Lincoln’s Library, Teaching and Learning department to make the research carried out by staff and students even more accessible, and to increase the University’s online impact.

Image credit: Ken Downie - supplied by Bauer Media, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/

Lincoln was the first New Zealand university to adopt an open access policy for its research, in 2013, and also recently launched an institutional research data repository, Data@Lincoln, where Lincoln researchers can upload their research datasets openly and with a reusable licence.

Dr Dickison will be using the resources in Lincoln's Living Heritage site, including books and photographs from throughout the University’s history, especially the photo archive from staff photographers Ron Blackmore and David Hollander, which go as far back as the 1940s.

He'll also add references and information to Wikipedia articles from the Research@Lincoln repository, to help improve the coverage of New Zealand topics and Lincoln's research projects.

“Lincoln has a wealth of heritage and research materials and we look forward to making these more widely available to the public,” Library, Teaching and Learning’s Acting Director Roger Dawson said.

Dr Dickison was formerly employed by the US-based Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, as New Zealand Wikipedian at Large from June 2018 to July 2019, helping organisations throughout the country engage better with Wikipedia and related open-knowledge projects.

He will also be working with Wikimedia Commons, an image library of over 53 million freely-usable photographs, and Wikidata, a computer-readable "card catalogue" of facts for the entire Internet to use.

Wikipedia is the fifth most popular site on the Internet, with 70 million visitors a day. It is the only site in the top 100 run by a non-profit charity, and Wikipedia results and previews dominate Google search results, making it an ideal way to communicate with the public.


Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Lincoln University on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 