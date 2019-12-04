Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

SAE Auckland Supports Students Impacted by Mainz Closure

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 9:39 am
4 DECEMBER 2019
SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE) in Auckland has extended support to students impacted by the recent closure of the Bachelor of Audio Engineering and Production at the Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand (MAINZ).


The Campus Director of SAE Auckland, Dr Suzette Major, said that following approval from the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC), SAE Auckland has made places available at its Auckland campus from January 2020 for students impacted by the closure.


“SAE and MAINZ are part of one creative community in New Zealand and we are pleased to be able to support students who are midway through their studies to complete their qualifications with SAE,” she said.


“We have met with the MAINZ students impacted by these programme closures to discuss their options. Our focus will be on supporting those students who choose to transfer to SAE to achieve their study and career goals.”


Dr Major said that if additional teaching staff were required to meet an increase in student numbers, SAE would invite MAINZ teaching staff to submit an expression of interest.


SAE Auckland is part of a global education network and in 2019 was awarded an External Evaluation and Review Category 1 rating from the NZQA – the highest possible rating for a tertiary institute in Aotearoa.

