Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

BestStart Statement – Ministry of Education 10-year strategy

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 4:01 pm
Press Release: BestStart


BestStart, New Zealand’s largest early childhood education provider, has cautiously welcomed the government’s 10-year strategy for early childhood education.

Fiona Hughes, Deputy Chief Executive of BestStart, says there are many initiatives that will be widely welcomed by the early childhood sector, and she was pleased to see there were ‘many objectives focused on lifting quality, equitable opportunities for all and better data around participation.’

However, she was cautious around some objectives. ‘Improving teacher and child ratios, diversity, teachers’ conditions and salaries and going to 80 percent then 100% qualified teachers is great - but we need to know to what extent this will be funded. We’ve seen negligible funding boosts over the last decade.’

Hughes says the early childhood teacher shortage strategy ‘sounds good but the time to act was some years ago. We need to know how governments will change their data collection, so this never happens again.

Meanwhile, right now, in centres all over New Zealand, staff and families are bearing the brunt of this crisis.’

Hughes is careful to point out that the outcomes of the strategy are some time away; ‘It is a comprehensive document with some great aspirations. However, the actions will be spread out over a 10-year period and many will be contingent on the economy or government of the day.’

BestStart is a registered charity and has 270 early learning centres, all are quite different as they reflect the different communities they serve – note, not a chain or franchise.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from BestStart on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 