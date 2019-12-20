Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Sponsorship boosts Cust School’s agricultural event

Friday, 20 December 2019, 11:13 am
Year 2 student Amelie Bell with her pet lamb at Cust School’s agricultural day which was sponsored by WIL.


Students at Cust School enjoyed hands on learning at their recent agricultural day thanks to a community sponsorship initiative by Waimakariri Irrigation Limited (WIL).

Teacher Eleanor Smith says being able to provide prizes and extras such as a giant pumpkin seed for each student to take home and grow really made the event stand out.

“It was fantastic to have WIL sponsor the event because we were able to provide ribbons for each prize winner, along with giant pumpkin seeds for each child and everyone went in the draw to win a Farmlands voucher.

“The kids had an amazing time and the sponsorship enable us to do more than we could have done on our own. We found that the event really brought everyone together.”

Eleanor says the event has evolved over the years from a school pet day into a more agricultural focused event where children learn how to care for animals and get to know more about where their food comes from.

“It’s a great opportunity for all the children to learn more and for everyone from different backgrounds to get to know more about a rural lifestyle – whether they are from a farm, lifestyle block or living in the town.

“Whether they are raising an animal to bring along on the day or taking part in the events like learning how to string an electric fence and gumboot throwing, it’s a fantastic learning opportunity for all students.”

WIL CEO Brent Walton says sponsoring the agricultural day was a natural fit for WIL as the organisation has a community sponsorship policy which focuses on Waimakariri-based events with a strong connection to agriculture, sustainability and environmental activities.

“We launched our community sponsorship initiative in September, and it was very fitting that Cust School’s agricultural day was the first recipient as the event fits perfectly with our sponsorship values.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the results of the giant pumpkin growing competition which will be judged in late March.”

