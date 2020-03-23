Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Principals Call For Calm In COVID-19 Crisis

Monday, 23 March 2020, 10:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Principals Federation

School principals are calling for composure and coherence as the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases rises.

President of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF), Perry Rush, said "Principals are always the community leaders in challenging times, and I am proud that principals have once again risen to the current COVID-19 challenge," he said.

"We have been successfully following the very clear nationally and internationally sourced expert advice from Government and the Ministry of Education and will continue to do so," he said.

"We have the appropriate guidelines and are managing COVID-19 cases in our schools competently and confidently as they arise, whilst allowing students to continue their studies with minimal interruption," he said.

"The Government and the Ministry of Education will only make the call to close schools should the COVID-19 level be raised to 4, and that will be a decision of Cabinet based on the very best evidence and scientific advice available," said Rush.

Find more from New Zealand Principals Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
