Financial Services Enrolments Increase At Open Polytechnic

Open Polytechnic has seen a significant increase in enrolments in its online offering of the New Zealand Certificate in Financial Services (Level 5) since it opened version 2 of the programme in 2019.

New Zealand’s specialist provider of online and distance learning, Open Polytechnic has been supporting the financial services industry to upskill and meet regulatory requirements for many years.

Recent changes in competency standards for giving financial advice saw Open Polytechnic open the New Zealand Certificate in Financial Services (Level 5) [Version 2] for enrolment in July 2019, followed by a Continuing Professional Development course for already qualified advisors.

Open Polytechnic Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Seelig, says the increase in enrolments has been significant. “Open Polytechnic has over 1,200 learners enrolled in the New Zealand Certificate in Financial Services (Level 5) for the first quarter of 2020. This is more than double the number of learners we had at the same time last year. The increases have come from our corporate clients such as banks, insurance companies and financial advice organisations, as well as individuals running their own businesses.”

Dr Seelig says the convenience of upskilling online with a leading provider of financial services education, as well as the ability for financial advisers to fit their studies around their work and other commitments, has been a major reason learners are choosing Open Polytechnic.

Leading insurance broking group Crombie Lockwood is putting a significant number of its people through the programme. Learning & Development Manager Susan Wilson says the company has been impressed by the support that Open Polytechnic has provided to those undertaking the courses.

“Some people have been hesitant about taking up study again after time away from the classroom but they’ve found Open Polytechnic is hugely supportive, and the online content engaging. The learning team at Open Polytechnic have been quick to respond to our learners’ needs and provide them with help as required.”

“The knowledge and skill our people acquire on these courses will stand them in good stead for the new financial services regime that comes into force next year.”

Visit the Open Polytechnic website for more information about the New Zealand Certificate in Financial Services (Level 5) [Version 2] qualification at: https://bit.ly/2UOuVDe or the CPD course at: http://bit.ly/2OSbgzH

