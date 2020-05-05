Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Careerforce Partners With Ministry Of Health To Develop COVID-19 Learning Resources

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 10:27 am
Press Release: Careerforce

Careerforce has collaborated with the Ministry of Health to create five learning modules with useful advice on how to support family and whānau during the pandemic, and halt the spread of COVID-19.

Careerforce is the industry training organisation (ITO) for the broader health and wellbeing sectors and develops course materials that the health and disability workforce use to gain their formal qualifications.

“As we recognised the severity of COVID-19, and the impact that it would have not only on the health workforce, but on the general New Zealand public as well, we considered what we could do as an organisation to contribute. The development of specific and immediate learning resources, and making these freely available seemed the best option,” says Careerforce CEO, Jane Wenman.

Careerforce made an approach to the Ministry of Health to offer support in the form of such learning resources, that would support the rapid learning and upskilling of COVID-19 related skills and competencies. The Ministry responded enthusiastically.

Content was based on existing course materials and updated following collaboration with the Ministry of Health to contain the latest information relating to COVID-19.

The following five modules are now freely available for all to access on the Ministry of Health’s LearnOnline portal:

Hands are one of the most common ways to spread germs. This module explains how to practise good hand hygiene and break the cycle of infection.

There are several different ways COVID-19 can spread. This module explains what can be done to stop it.

This module explains what to do if a family/whānau member is suspected of having COVID-19.

This module provides information for instances where individuals may need to provide personal care to a family/whānau member or person in their bubble who they wouldn’t normally need to help.

This module provides ideas for instances where individuals may be asked to step in for regular caregivers to family/whānau members and to assist them with things that are outside their comfort zone.

An additional resource, especially for families, is also available on the Careerforce website.

This module is designed to support family/whānau and help them cope with emotions, moods and unexpected situations.

The modules have been developed with a very broad audience in mind, and offer practical advice that can be used at any point, not just during the COVID-19 environment.

