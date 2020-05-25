Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Freemasons Donate $200K In Scholarship Funding

Monday, 25 May 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Freemasons

Freemasons NZ has donated $200,000 in scholarship funding to 28 Kiwi university students studying subjects ranging from environmental sciences and biomedical science to philosophy and primary school teaching.

The annual donation from the Freemasons Charity marks the 42rd year the scholarships have been presented.

The Freemasons have donated nearly $6 million in scholarships to nearly 1,200 New Zealanders in that time, including prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Freemasons grand master Graham Wrigley says the scholarships are awarded to support excellence in education, particularly in the sciences.

“Freemasonry is all about helping people be the best they can be and when we see people striving to achieve and excel, like these students, we want to encourage and support that.

“These students have real talent and will be able to contribute immensely to the communities they live and work in.”

Infometrics senior economist and prominent commentator Brad Olsen, who is a former Freemasons scholar, says this kind of support by Freemasons is hugely valuable.

“These Freemasons scholarships help enable some of our country’s future leaders. They are of enormous support to scholars and recognise the current and future contributions these scholars make to their communities.”

