IQualify Celebrates The Rise Of Online Learning With Over 100,000 Accounts

iQualify, The Open Polytechnic of New Zealand Limited’s online learning management system is celebrating a significant milestone, passing over 100,000 accounts on the platform this month (June).

The platform was developed in-house by Open Polytechnic in 2014 to deliver courses to benefit the distance learning specialist’s learners and partners. Fast forward six years, and the learning platform has gone from strength-to-strength assisting many New Zealand and overseas businesses, organisations and training institutes to offer world class interactive courses for their learners.

Nearly 60% of accounts created are from learners at organisations other than Open Polytechnic showing the benefit iQualify is providing in the education and training sectors. The range of organisations now using iQualify includes Institute of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs), Universities, Industry Training Organisations (ITOs), Not for Profit Organisations, Secondary Schools and corporate businesses.

Recently, iQualify responded to the urgent need for tertiary providers to move their face-to-face classrooms online during the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown.

Open Polytechnic’s Chief Executive Dr Caroline Seelig says, during lockdown, Open Polytechnic offered the iQualify platform free of charge to other tertiary education providers. “We also created a range of online help for tertiary providers such as templates, so they could get their course materials and resources online for their learners as quickly as possible.”

iQualify General Manager, Shanan Holm first founded the iQualify learning platform alongside Dr Seelig.

After researching what digital learning platforms were around in 2014, Shanan saw that there was a desperate need for a platform that could deliver a more enjoyable and engaging experience for learners and providers.

“I wanted to look at how people worked in a digital setting and saw that other systems were constricting and constraining. We wanted to create something for our learners and partners that was friendly, responsive and could continuously be adapted to how learner expectations were changing,” says Shanan.

“The iQualify experience not only benefits the way learners interact with their course but the platform benefits teachers and facilitators by providing excellent visibility and analytics on how learners are performing, which learners might need help and when they need help.”

To learn more about iQualify visit https://bit.ly/2MB6Pa7

© Scoop Media

