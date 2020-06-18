Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Tararua Veterinary Student One Step Closer To A Career In Animal Welfare

Thursday, 18 June 2020, 6:49 pm
Press Release: Agcarm

Massey University veterinary science student Kate Poole’s drive to help evolve New Zealand’s production animal systems has been rewarded with a $2,500 scholarship from Agcarm.

Growing up on a sheep and beef farm in Tararua, in the Southern Hawkes’ Bay, Poole developed a passion for farm life and a fascination for the influence of veterinary science on the welfare of animals.

The 20-year-old wants to help evolve New Zealand’s production systems in the face of industry challenges. Exotic animals and the diagnostic processes of diseases in small animals are other areas that captivate Poole. “I see myself working in a mixed practice environment with a whole lot of production animals around me,” she says.

When she isn’t studying, Poole likes helping others and has volunteered for the recently established Women’s Refuge in the Hawke’s Bay and the hospital - by wheelchair pushing. She enjoys the positive influence her acts of kindness have on others and the impact this has on their day. Her interests include travelling, tramping, sewing, motor-cross riding and swimming.

Poole says she will use her winnings to pay for travel costs associated with clinical placements for her studies. “This would mean that I would have the freedom of choosing placement clinics based on my interests rather than solely on affordability”.

Mark Ross, chief executive of Agcarm, said the association is pleased to contribute towards the future of such an enthusiastic, thoughtful and talented student.

“We were very impressed with Kate’s work ethic, her kindness and the dedication she showed for animal welfare,” Ross says.

Agcarm offers two scholarships a year to support education and to raise awareness about careers in Agcarm-related industries.

The scholarships are an example of industry initiatives led by Agcarm to provide safe and sustainable animal health and crop protection technology for the future of New Zealand and educating the community about the industry’s contribution.

