Te Rito Maioha ECNZ Welcomes Release Of The 2019 Early Learning Complaints And Incident Report.

‘While it is pleasing to see that the number of complaints about early learning services has decreased in 2019, it remains a concern that there are a small number of services receiving multiple complaints’, says Te Rito Maioha ECNZ Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe.

‘It is encouraging that the Ministry has taken firm action and has suspended or cancelled licences where serious breaches of the requirements were found’ say Ms Wolfe.

‘It is also pleasing to see that the previous increase in abuse and neglect complaints has not continued.’

‘As the changes signalled in the Early Learning Action Plan and the related changes to regulatory and licensing requirements are implemented, we look forward to improved monitoring and quicker decision making to ensure quality outcomes for tamariki and whānau. This will ensure there is an increase in quality provision in the early learning sector’.

‘It is good to see that services are making voluntary notifications to the Ministry when incidents occur so they receive any support they may need. This will certainly provide further clarity or guidance to identify areas where the sector needs assistance.’

‘Early childhood education is key to the development of our youngest citizens. There is a collective responsibility to ensure that every child in Aotearoa New Zealand has access to high quality early childhood education.’

Te Rito Maioha would like to acknowledge the incredible work that the vast majority of ECE services and teachers provide their tamariki and whānau each and every day to ensure our youngest citizens have the best start in their learning journey.

© Scoop Media

