Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

English Language Partners’ Chief Executive Moving On

Wednesday, 23 September 2020, 10:23 am
Press Release: English Language Partners New Zealand

Chief Executive Nicola Sutton knows English Language Partners (ELP) inside out.

Nicola started with ELP in 1993, volunteering as an ESOL home tutor. Her first student still keeps in touch. “It’s been 25 years! She stays when she’s in Wellington, and I visit her in Auckland.”

Since 1995, Nicola has worked in a variety of roles around New Zealand. In Auckland centres she held resource librarian, finance and funding positions, then joined ELP’s national board for eight years: six as chairperson. Nicola specialised in training committees in governance and co-led the training for members with English as a second language.

In 2007, Nicola joined ELP’s Christchurch centre as a programme coordinator, volunteer trainer and teacher. At the end of 2008, she was appointed Operations Manager at the national office in Wellington and Chief Executive in June 2011.

Nicola’s farewell event, at the James Cook Hotel, Wellington, Friday 28 August, was a great opportunity for guests to share many fond, and a few amusing memories of Nicola’s long association with the organisation.

Nicola is leaving ELP in a strong position, and is confident that newly-appointed chief executive Alison Molloy will rise to ELP’s future challenges.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from English Language Partners New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Simon Nathan: No Ordinary In-Laws

The title of this short memoir by Keith Ovenden is misleading – it would be better called “Bill, Shirley and me” as it is an account of Ovenden’s memories of his parents-in-law, Bill Sutch and Shirley Smith. His presence is pervasive through the book. All three participants are (or were) eloquent, strongly-opinionated intellectuals who have made significant contributions to different aspects of New Zealand life. Their interactions were often complex and difficult... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 