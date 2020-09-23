English Language Partners’ Chief Executive Moving On

Chief Executive Nicola Sutton knows English Language Partners (ELP) inside out.

Nicola started with ELP in 1993, volunteering as an ESOL home tutor. Her first student still keeps in touch. “It’s been 25 years! She stays when she’s in Wellington, and I visit her in Auckland.”

Since 1995, Nicola has worked in a variety of roles around New Zealand. In Auckland centres she held resource librarian, finance and funding positions, then joined ELP’s national board for eight years: six as chairperson. Nicola specialised in training committees in governance and co-led the training for members with English as a second language.

In 2007, Nicola joined ELP’s Christchurch centre as a programme coordinator, volunteer trainer and teacher. At the end of 2008, she was appointed Operations Manager at the national office in Wellington and Chief Executive in June 2011.

Nicola’s farewell event, at the James Cook Hotel, Wellington, Friday 28 August, was a great opportunity for guests to share many fond, and a few amusing memories of Nicola’s long association with the organisation.

Nicola is leaving ELP in a strong position, and is confident that newly-appointed chief executive Alison Molloy will rise to ELP’s future challenges.

