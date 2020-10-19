Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Free Career Service Available Nationwide

Monday, 19 October 2020, 11:02 am
Press Release: Tertiary Education Commission

A new over-the-phone service offering free personalised career guidance from qualified professionals is now available from the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) in partnership with the Career Development Association of New Zealand (CDANZ).

Direct Career Service was launched today (Monday 19 October), and is a key part of the Government’s response to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic to help New Zealanders get back into work.

"This service is aimed at people whose jobs have been affected by COVID-19. You might have lost your job and are looking for a new one, or your career path is now limited so you are looking to change directions or retrain," says TEC Chief Executive Tim Fowler.

"Career experts offer advice tailored to your background and your circumstances. Having an over-the-phone career guidance makes it easily accessible to people across the country. There are also a number of career advice pop-ups open now in South Auckland, Lower Hutt and Christchurch, which can provide face-to-face support to job seekers."

CDANZ President Heather Lowery-Kappes says: "The Direct Career Service has been designed to support individuals to get back into work by identifying current skills, and how they might be used in different industries. Talking one-on-one with qualified career professional enables, you to get personalised support to get you back into meaningful work or education.

"After a short assessment over the phone, you have a follow-up call with a CDANZ careers professional. They can help you identify and understand the skills you have, what kind of employers are looking for those skills, and build a plan with you that will focus your job-seeking efforts.

"CDANZ is thrilled to be working in partnership with the Tertiary Education Commission to deliver this free service to those affected by Covid-19."

Job seekers can book an appointment with a career professional by calling TEC on 0800 601 301. Direct Career Service is available from 19 October 2020 until 12 March 2021.

Visit www.careers.govt.nz/career-advice for more information.

