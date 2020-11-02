Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

ITRNZ Recruits SAE Director Suzette Major

Monday, 2 November 2020, 9:32 am
Press Release: Independent Tertiary Education New Zealand

Dr Suzette Major

SAE Creative Media Institute Auckland is excited to announce that Campus Director, Dr Suzette Major, has been appointed to the board for the Independent Tertiary Education New Zealand (ITENZ).

ITENZ is the largest peak body association representing Private Training Establishments (PTE) across New Zealand. With over 130 members, ITENZ aims to unite the sector and help connect these tertiary institutions with key government agencies.

Having worked in a wide range of academic positions over 25 years at Universities, Polytechnics and now PTEs in both New Zealand and Australia, Suzette recognises the important spaces that independent tertiary institutes fulfil within the ever-evolving landscape of education.

“At SAE, we offer specialised, hands-on training qualifications,” Suzette said. “Our focus is training students for the highly specialised industries of audio, music production and screen.”

“Our vocational focus, right through to practice-based degrees, ensures our graduates are work-ready by the time they graduate. SAE is a small, nimble campus with just over 200 students at any one time. This creates a close-knit creative community – a very different experience from the impersonal lecture halls that dominate large university or polytechnic campuses.”

Suzette takes pride in her new role on the ITENZ board, and hopes to embrace the opportunities within the organisation to work with independent tertiary institutes as a national support network. “I’m grateful for the nomination and so proud to become an ITENZ board member,” she said.

Pieter Watson, Chair of the Academic Board at SAE, nominated Suzette for the role. “I nominated Suzette because she has leadership in spades, having proved she knows how to run a brilliant college in a dynamic and complex industry,” Pieter said.

Pieter says that Suzette has a “systems approach” that can apply to large and small organisations, which means she can contribute to the development of vocational education in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“She also knows how to balance work with fun, and has shown that SAE can be a truly world-class provider of cutting edge education. ITENZ and SAE are lucky to have her expertise, grit and vision,” Pieter said.

Craig Musson, Chair of the ITENZ committee and board member for the past six years, is very pleased to have Suzette at the table. “Suzette’s deep knowledge of the PTE sector and Governance will only enhance the board’s ability to represent its members with Government agencies,” he said.

“The board of ITENZ are really pleased to have Suzette Major’s expertise in the creative media industries, to add to the skills and knowledge held by current members to advocate on behalf of our members.”

Suzette is excited to be working towards the board’s objectives. “This association offers such vital support, events, resources and connections to those operating with private tertiary education and I’m looking forward to supporting the extraordinary work that Kim, Craig and the other board members are doing,” she said.

