NZEI Te Riu Roa Welcomes Expansion Of Te Ahu O Te Reo Māori

NZEI Te Riu Roa is welcoming the expansion of Te Ahu o te Reo Māori to early childhood teachers and support staff.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says the union backs the government’s moves to strengthen and normalise te reo Māori in the education system.

Te Ahu has been expanded through a $108.4 million boost in Budget 2020, growing from a four-region trial of 1000 people in the past year to now have the capacity for up to 10,000 education staff a year to participate for each of the next four years.

“It is extremely encouraging to see early childhood kaiako and kaiāwhina included in this initiative. Including educators from kōhanga reo and ECE right through the whole school system will ensure tamariki are better supported to succeed at all points in their learning journey.”

“To fix our education system it is critical that we empower all educators with the skills to confidently use te reo Māori in their work. Te Ahu o te Reo Māori aligns with our Mōku te Ao approach which is about putting Māori tamariki, whānau and whakaaro first.”

He puna wai, he puna kai, he puna reo, he puna ora, ita-a-ita

A water spring, a bountiful spring, a language spring, a life spring, hold fast

© Scoop Media

