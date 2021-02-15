Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

WelTec Student Placed Third In The World’s Largest Digital Culinary Competition

Monday, 15 February 2021, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Weltec

WelTec cookery student, Jess Hoskins, has been placed third in the 7th annual Young Chef Olympiad 2021 (YCO) - a global culinary event.

Jess competed against students from 49 other countries, over six continents and 24 time zones, and was assessed by a panel of 30 esteemed chefs from around the world, including Michelin star chefs Chris Galvin and Brian Turner.

The international culinary competition is usually held in India, however, due to Covid-19 border closures, the competition had to change its format to be completely virtually run. This makes it the world’s largest ever, virtual culinary competition.

The YCO is an international cooking competition, which brings together young promising future stars of the culinary community on a single platform where they can connect, share ideas and innovations, and compete in front of judges at the top of their game.

Since its inception in 2015, the competition has grown from 15 competing nations to 50 in 2021.

This year first place went to Lee Maan Ki of the prestigious International Culinary Institute (ICI) in Hong Kong, while second place went to Srijaenthi Natraj of ICCA Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

Jess is currently completing her Level 4 Cookery Certificate at WelTec. Jess spent a few years working in the industry, most recently at a Sicilian deli in Melbourne, before heading home during lockdown to start her WelTec programme. She has recently started working part-time at Artisan at the Bolton Hotel and is excited to learn from the amazing chefs there.

Jess is thrilled with the result, after months of hard work and preparation.

She says: “I am so happy to have been able to represent New Zealand and WelTec at the YCO. I never would have thought that I would have the opportunity to do something like this, and I am so proud of myself for getting placed third in an international competition. I honestly believe it is a testament to the teaching staff at WelTec who put their hearts and souls into teaching and are really amazing at what they do.”

Programme Manager for Hospitality at WelTec, Ben Shadbolt says: “Jess has worked extremely hard to get to this point and fully deserves her third-place finish. She has only been on the programme since July 2020 but has really shown her skills coming up against senior students with more experience in the YCO competition. ”

“We have been working on the competition since November last year,” says Ben. “This included supporting Jess through a rigorous registration process, training and recipe development as well as the technical aspect of competing online. Jess also had fellow level 4 cookery student Sian Davis acting as her commis chef throughout the training and during the competition.

Due to the competition being judged virtually, there were very strict technical criteria. According to YCO, competitors required a four-camera setup, which including a front-facing laptop camera, a camera focused on the entire table, a camera capturing the dish from the top, and a mobile camera for judges to be able to take a closer look at the dish.

“Although it was a bit of extra work for our team, it was amazing to see that the competition could still go ahead in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Ben.

WelTec School of Hospitality also picked up the YCO sustainability award which required a separate entry where the student and mentor explained how their Institute promotes sustainability and environmental issues.

WelTec also offers hospitality courses including Food and Beverage (Level 3), Bakery (Level 3 and Level 4), Cookery (Advanced), Cookery (Level 4) delivered as a traineeship, and Hospitality Management (Level 5). Further information can be found on the Whitireia and WelTec website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Weltec on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 