NZUSA Welcomes Learner Wellbeing And Safety Code Consultation

The New Zealand Union of Students' Associations welcomes today’s release of the new draft Code of Wellbeing and Safety for Tertiary Learners.

"Students across Aotearoa have been calling out for more support and more consistency for years. It is fantastic that the Government have heeded these calls and have published a Code that truly embeds student partnership at every level," says National President Andrew Lessells.

"For too long tertiary institutions have ignored the voices of students when it suits them. They’ve been providing services that simply don’t work for their learners. Students are the experts at being a student and it is heartening that the draft Code recognises this."

The new Code comes after the tragic death of University of Canterbury student Mason Pendrous at a hall in 2019. Lessells says that “while the Code is well overdue, and far too many students have had to suffer through poor support in the interim, it does address many of the concerns that have been consistently raised by students”.

The Government’s commitment to learners, whānau and communities in the Code needs to filter through to tertiary institutions across Aotearoa.

Engagement with students in the consultation will be vital and NZUSA is looking forward to working with the Ministry of Education and NZQA on ways to meaningfully engage with learners in the coming weeks. Consultation runs from 7 April to 21 May and NZUSA encourages students to have their say at Te oranga me te haumaru ākonga | Learner wellbeing and safety.

