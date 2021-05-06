Student Teachers Embrace New Training Model

A new, in-school-based model of educating secondary school teachers has been warmly embraced by the first inductees, with some even describing the initiative as pivotal to their decision to pursue further qualifications and thereby help alleviate the country’s severe teacher shortage.

Developed through the close collaboration of the University of Waikato and both independent and state schools, the innovative model commenced at the start of 2021. It entails student teachers being fully-immersed within schools throughout the year, during which the schools pay their fees, provide mentoring and endeavour to offer post-qualification employment.

Engaged in the programme by Diocesan School for Girls, Lachlan Craig describes the initiative as a “deal breaker” to progressing further in the profession.

“I had previously avoided teacher training because of the difficulty of meeting expectations of a Graduate Diploma in Teaching while being employed full time at a school, and the uncertainty of full teacher registration via itinerant teaching and co-curricular activities,” he says.

“The flexibility from both the programme structure and Dio have made completing readings and assignments far more achievable than an onsite model. It has been nice having contact with the other [student teachers] regularly too – online learning is lonely and the sense of community helps.

“A practicum wouldn't prepare a beginning teacher for the administrative information about how a school is managed. Being immersed in a school fulltime is a huge head start.”

Undertaking her training at St Cuthbert’s College, Briar Lawry says the programme “definitely” accelerated her journey into the academic teaching world.

“It was something I was planning on tackling in the next few years, but when the opportunity presented itself to undertake ITE [initial teacher education] in a more hands-on fashion, I felt like I had to take the plunge,” says Ms Lawry.

“I've been made to feel very welcome both by my faculty at school but also with everyone I've interacted with on staff.

“I think we'll have a much greater understanding and appreciation for everything else going on behind the scenes in schools – as well as the different highs and lows of the school year.”

Also “delighted” to be embedded in the programme with St Cuthbert’s College, Tom Rutledge says without the initiative he would have needed to pursue a “more traditional” qualifications pathway.

“Having the chance to work alongside experienced colleagues gives so many opportunities to observe the little details of teaching (as well as the bigger things) in terms of preparation, the handling of questions or moments within a class,” he says.

“It’s also great to have the opportunity to work with classes over the course of the whole year and so to get a real appreciation of the rhythms.

“It has been a challenge to juggle the university programme along with all of my other commitments, but it is giving me a sense of the history and important and distinctive emphases of the profession within New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to have four very talented trainees at the college who all bring with them their enthusiasm, commitment and strengths,” says Ms Mahon.

“It has been great to see the programme attract high-quality individuals into teaching and to see how quickly the trainees are learning, as they work alongside our staff and students.

“Our teacher trainees' professional backgrounds and previous life experience provide an invaluable foundation for them as teachers and in turn for us as a school. Their prior experiences add another perspective to their teaching, provide another dimension to our classrooms and further enrich the lives of our students.

“The programme also provides our teachers with professional development opportunities, as mentors for our trainees. Our teachers are finding sharing their skills and expertise extremely rewarding.”

Ms Mahon strongly encourages other independent schools to consider involvement in the programme.

“Exceptional teachers are the heart of a school, and together, by supporting this programme, we are attracting highly-skilled individuals into the teaching profession and retaining them in our New Zealand schools. This is a great way to give back and support the education of our next generation.”

The Auckland schools involved in the initiative entail:

Auckland Grammar School

Baradene College of the Sacred Heart

Diocesan School for Girls

Macleans College

Mount Albert Grammar School

Rangitoto College

Sacred Heart College

St Cuthbert’s College

St Peter’s College

Westlake Boys High School

Westlake Girls High School

