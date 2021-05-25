Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Media Design School Opens A New State-of-the-art Campus.

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 10:04 am
Press Release: Media Design School

Media Design School has officially opened its new state-of-the-art campus in the heart of Auckland's thriving Wynyard Quarter.

Over 22 years, Media Design School (MDS) has cemented a reputation as New Zealand's most awarded tertiary institute for digital and creative technology. The new Wynyard Campus will provide a home for MDS to boldly shape and design the future of global education.

Darryn Melrose, General Manager of Design & Creative Technology at Torrens Global Education, says the staff and students at MDS are thrilled to introduce the new campus to New Zealand and the world.

"It's more than a campus: it's an incubator for ideas and a platform to execute them, to ensure a brighter tomorrow for our future graduates."

"The 5* Green Rated property at 10 Madden Street has classrooms fully-customised with cutting-edge technology and thoughtfully designed, flexible working spaces to create a learning environment beyond anything we've ever seen in the country."

MDS was the first school in New Zealand to recognise the growing influence of emerging creative industries - such as Game Development, Animation, Digital Design, Virtual Reality, Creative Advertising, and Software Engineering. Its foundation has always been in innovation and industry connection.

"Today, MDS is the number one digital design school in Asia-Pacific and New Zealand's most awarded tertiary institution for creative and digital technology qualifications. As the only education provider in New Zealand's Innovation Precinct, our new campus will enable students to learn at the epicentre of the country's tech industry, providing exciting networking and collaboration opportunities right on their doorstep."

Linda Brown, Chair of MDS and CEO of Torrens Global Education, says MDS is well-positioned to bring its creative edge into the future of global education, particularly as Torrens Global Education continues to build a network around the world.

"We were proud of our role as a B Corporation and particularly the way that over the past year, MDS has contributed free on-demand short courses and micro-credentials in New Zealand. We are teched up from this new campus to produce global graduates with strong industry connections and a global mindset. It's this ethos that underpins the design of our new campus."

"This campus is not just for current students. It's a gathering place for industry and, importantly, alumni, who can be found working at some of the world's leading names in the creative and tech sectors, from Weta Digital to Lucasfilm in Singapore and Microsoft UK."

"Our shared values of beginning and ending with people, being good, being creative, being bold, being well and being global are at the core of everything we do."

MDS was founded in 1998 and is New Zealand's only certified B Corporation education provider. A key part of Torrens Global Education, MDS partners with Torrens University Australia, Australia's fastest-growing university. Across three providers, Torrens Global Education serves 21,000+ students across the world.

