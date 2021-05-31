Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NMIT Named As A Te Ahu O Te Reo Māori Provider

Monday, 31 May 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology

The Ministry of Education has named Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT), in partnership with the iwi of Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui, as a provider of the Government’s Te Ahu o Te Reo Māori programme.

Te Ahu o te Reo Māori means the future pathway of te reo Māori. The programme is for all school staff—early learning to secondary levels, to learn te reo Māori via English and Māori pathways. It aims to grow and strengthen an education workforce that can integrate te reo Māori into the learning of all ākonga in Aotearoa.

NMIT Executive Director, Olivia Hall says to be selected by Ministry of Education as one of only thirteen providers nationally to support the roll out of the Te Ahu o Te Reo Māori programme, reflects the strong relationship between NMIT and the eight iwi of Te Tauihu o te Waka a Maui (Top of the South Island).

“We get to partner with iwi and be part of a revolutionary change to the education sector so there is more te reo Māori in schools—that’s pretty exciting for educators and learners in our rohe.”

“NMIT, with the support of iwi, has a long history of delivering te reo Māori in the region. From beginners right up to full immersion diploma level, there are in excess of 700 students working towards their mātauranga Māori goals alongside experienced and supportive Kaiako,” she says.

NMIT alongside Te Tauihu iwi will deliver te reo Māori specific to the region on marae, at wānanga and online. It provides for improved proficiency and use, as well as normalisation of te reo Māori across the education sector which also provides opportunity for sharing of Māori culture and identity.

The iwi of the region who will be leading this kaupapa with NMIT are Rangitāne, Ngāti Kuia and Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō from the Kurahaupo waka; Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Koata and Ngāti Rārua from the Tainui waka and Ngāti Tama and Te Ātiawa from the Tokomaru waka.

The development of Te Ahu o Te Reo Māori is underway, and delivery will begin in the second half of the year.

