Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

William Docherty – ‘Multiplicity’ Exhibition The Ultimate Creative Masterclass Marsden’s Artist In Residence Programme

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 11:12 am
Press Release: Samuel Marsden Collegiate School

Mix a professional creative artist with impressionable students eager to learn and the results can be quite transformative – the ultimate outcome of the Samuel Marsden Collegiate School Artist in Residence programme. Marsden School established the Artist in Residence Programme in 1999 and continues each year to build a legacy of strong associations with professional practicing artists and designers. This year’s Marsden Artist in Residence is artist and educator William Docherty. William began his 6- weeks at the school on 31 May, creating his own body of work and inspiring students along the way.

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School Artist in Residence 2021, William Docherty, inspires Marsden’s Year 11 students.

William has been an art educator for over 40 years and is a practicing artist, painter and sculptor. His work has featured in numerous exhibitions.

During his residency at Marsden, William is collaborating with art students to create works inspired by the land, sea and sky around them as well as the changing seasons. “I tend to see things from a captured moment - like a view through a window. The multiplicity of the environment is what I’m after. In order to do that I’m referencing the ideas of the cubists and how they give you more than one view at one time. That idea, combined with my design background, allows me to see how things can be structured, organised and put together in a particular way.” The programme also extends to Primary schools in the local community, whose students, each year, are invited to attend a workshop run by Marsden’s Artist in Residence.

William’s creative outcomes, along with works of some of the students he has mentored, will be on display and for sale at his Exhibition entitled Multiplicity, held at the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts, 1 Queen’s Wharf, Wellington, 24 June to 11 July 2021.

"It is always fabulous to have such high calibre artists engaging with our students in the Artist in Residence Programme. That has been extra special this year, with William’s extensive background in art, as well as teaching. The in depth conversations, skills and the excitement that our artists in residence bring to the classroom is invaluable" says Marsden Art teacher and teacher in charge of the school’s Artist in Residence Programme, Kaz Bartsch. "The girls are inspired and motivated to try new things and exhibit their work in public. They expand their thinking about Art in new directions and the possibilities of pursuing a Visual Arts based career become more of a possibility for them. It is always a very exciting time for all of us in the Art House."

William was born in Glasgow and studied at Leicester University. Following his graduation with a BAHons, he moved to Birmingham to study Post Graduate Education at the School of Art. He taught in Birmingham for a year then moved to New Zealand, to a teaching position with Palmerston North Boys' High School, initially as a solo arts teacher. This position led to Head of Visual Arts, responsible for all aspects of the Art curriculum at all year levels, growing the department, and overseeing a purpose built Art facility, known as the Visual Arts and Creative Industry Department.

William has held roles including Assistant Chief Moderator of School Certificate Art, and for many years was a moderator for Level 1 and Level 2, and marker for Level 3 and University Bursary Art-Design. His long-term involvement in external marking panels is a reflection of the esteem in which he is held by the art teaching fraternity in New Zealand.

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School has been inspiring girls for over 140 years. While honouring tradition it delivers a wide-ranging, modernised and future-focused curriculum. Marsden is NZ’s first Visible WellbeingTM school, leading the way in wellbeing education. Marsden School provides education for girls from Years 1-13 and has a co-ed Preschool. Marsden School’s purpose is to lay the foundation for lives of meaning, accomplishment and genuine happiness. www.marsden.school.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Samuel Marsden Collegiate School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 