Utilities Disputes boosts dispute resolution research with new $25,000 scholarship

Utilities Disputes Limited (UDL) is introducing a new scholarship open to applicants who have an interest in dispute resolution in the utilities sector.

The scholarship is worth up to $25,000 annually and can be shared by one or more applicants.

Mary Ollivier, UDL’s Commissioner, says: "this is a great opportunity to generate high quality research in an area impacting on dispute resolution and utilities.

"Disputes take time, energy and money. They affect individuals and communities as well as organisations and government. Most utilities are essential services. Better access and swift resolutions of disputes improve our communities and our economy.

"Good research supports better outcomes in dispute resolution. Applicants will be asked to demonstrate the benefits of their proposed research project."

The selection panel will review the overall quality of the application, including potential benefits and impact for UDL, the stakeholders UDL supports, our end users, and the community of Aotearoa New Zealand.

To apply for the scholarship visit UDL for more information.

