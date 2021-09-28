Dr Charles Berde Announced As Cawthron Annual Lecture Speaker

A world-leading clinician who co-founded the Pain Treatment Center at Boston Children’s Hospital will be the keynote speaker at Cawthron Institute’s 78th annual Thomas Cawthron Memorial Lecture next month.

Dr. Charles Berde – Senior Associate in Pain Medicine in the Department of Anesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital and Professor of Anaesthesia at Harvard Medical School – will present via video link from the United States, and join a live discussion with Cawthron scientists Dr. Johan Svenson and Andy Selwood at the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts on 19 October. The event will be simultaneously live-streamed to a global audience.

Dr. Berde’s presentation – Revolutionising post-operative pain relief – will examine several recent advances in care of patients after surgery, including innovations that he and his Boston Children’s Hospital/Harvard colleague Dr. Daniel Kohane are spearheading, aided by a crucial key to the puzzle that has been provided by Cawthron’s research into microalgae and bioactive compounds.

Cawthron Institute Trust Board Chair John Palmer said the Annual Lecture honoured Thomas Cawthron’s legacy to make science freely available to the public.

“This year we are celebrating 100 years since Cawthron Institute was officially established. When businessman and philantropist Thomas Cawthron left money in his will for our establishment, he firmly believed science was the key to a better future for us all. That has never been truer than it is now.

“We are honoured to have a global expert of Dr. Berde’s calibre as our keynote presenter to share this exciting new path which could see Cawthron’s science have a truly global impact.”

More information and registrations for the live-stream event are now open via www.cawthron.live.

ABOUT CAWTHRON INSTITUTE:

Cawthron Institute is New Zealand's largest independent science organisation, offering a broad spectrum of services to help protect the environment and support the sustainable development of primary industries. Based in Nelson, New Zealand, Cawthron works with regional councils, government departments, major industries, private companies, and other research organisations throughout New Zealand and around the world.

Cawthron is a diverse organisation employing 275 scientists, laboratory technicians, researchers and specialist staff from 26 countries. Cawthron’s scientists have expertise in aquaculture research, marine and freshwater resource management, food safety and quality, algal technologies, biosecurity and analytical testing. Its ground-breaking science is supported by substantial testing and research laboratories, state-of-the-art technology and a purpose-built aquaculture park. The Cawthron Aquaculture Park also houses a Finfish Research Centre designed to deliver commercially-relevant science to enable improved stock management and husbandry and support the development and growth of the finfish aquaculture industry.

Cawthron recently opened a new National Algae Research Centre which will enable the expansion of its internationally-recognised work in the rapidly growing algae sector and create value for existing and future partners. Cawthron has more than 30 years of expertise in algae research, from microscopic level through to the impact of algae in our marine ecosystems, and is one of only a few organisations worldwide to specialise in extracting high-value bioactive compounds from algae. The Centre was opened in May 2021.

© Scoop Media

