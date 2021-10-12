University Of Otago Fee Raises

Young New Zealand First is disheartened to hear of the news coming out of Otago University today. The University Council’s decision to increase tuition fees by the maximum amount of 1.7% is a slap in the face to already struggling students.

Young New Zealand First, have long held the position that education is an investment in the future of our nation and that in order for it to be effective we must remove the financial burden of student loans and means testing on student allowances. In this same vein, we oppose the shifting of the burden of fiscal irresponsibility onto students by the University of Otago.

Young New Zealand First National Chairman Keegan Langeveld has said the following on this matter; “This decision by the University is extremely offensive to its students, we often shoulder the responsibility of the University’s failings, and this is no different. The Council said it would have been ‘financially imprudent’ not to raise fees, however it is my view that the imprudence is the disregard for the financial strain on students all while top University officials line their pockets with a salary larger than that of the Prime Minister of New Zealand. Furthermore, there is no guarantee from the University council that fees will decrease if forecasted inflation is lower than expected”

“The University has continued to provide lackluster and outdated services that simply cannot justify an increase in fees. Constant recording failures in lecture theaters, recently unsafe elevators, underpaid student workforces, and poorly managed digital resources are all problems facing University of Otago students. If an investment in the academic wellbeing of students was made, then perhaps this raise could be justified, however, it will simply be used to prop up top University staff as it has historically done so.”

Young New Zealand First’s national executive is calling on the University to do the right thing and respect its student body. We agree with the Otago University Students’ Association’s President and her vote on this matter and offer our full support in advocating resistance to the fee raising measure.

