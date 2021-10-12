Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

University Of Otago Fee Raises

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Young New Zealand First

Young New Zealand First is disheartened to hear of the news coming out of Otago University today. The University Council’s decision to increase tuition fees by the maximum amount of 1.7% is a slap in the face to already struggling students.

Young New Zealand First, have long held the position that education is an investment in the future of our nation and that in order for it to be effective we must remove the financial burden of student loans and means testing on student allowances. In this same vein, we oppose the shifting of the burden of fiscal irresponsibility onto students by the University of Otago.

Young New Zealand First National Chairman Keegan Langeveld has said the following on this matter; “This decision by the University is extremely offensive to its students, we often shoulder the responsibility of the University’s failings, and this is no different. The Council said it would have been ‘financially imprudent’ not to raise fees, however it is my view that the imprudence is the disregard for the financial strain on students all while top University officials line their pockets with a salary larger than that of the Prime Minister of New Zealand. Furthermore, there is no guarantee from the University council that fees will decrease if forecasted inflation is lower than expected”

“The University has continued to provide lackluster and outdated services that simply cannot justify an increase in fees. Constant recording failures in lecture theaters, recently unsafe elevators, underpaid student workforces, and poorly managed digital resources are all problems facing University of Otago students. If an investment in the academic wellbeing of students was made, then perhaps this raise could be justified, however, it will simply be used to prop up top University staff as it has historically done so.”

Young New Zealand First’s national executive is calling on the University to do the right thing and respect its student body. We agree with the Otago University Students’ Association’s President and her vote on this matter and offer our full support in advocating resistance to the fee raising measure.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Young New Zealand First on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 