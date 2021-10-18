BDO Launches New Scholarship To Increase Māori Representation In Accounting

BDO has launched its new Sir Henare Ngata Scholarship for Māori accountant students heading into their final year of study.

Māori are significantly under-represented in the accounting profession, making up around 2% of accountants in Aotearoa – despite making up 16.5% of our national population (2018 census). BDO hopes to use scholarships and internships to further accounting careers for successful applicants and increase the number of Māori who choose a career in accounting, empowering them to become future leaders and shaping the direction of the Māori business sector.

There will be three national scholarships on offer, which will consist of:

Financial assistance for study related costs $7,500

Internship at a BDO firm

Registration for Ngā Kaitatau Māori o Aotearoa hui and related costs up to $1,500

Mentorship with BDO for final year of study (March to November)

Sir Henare Ngata – the first Māori chartered accountant

Sir Henare Ngata is noted as being the first Māori chartered accountant. He paved the way for all Māori accountants that would follow, a trailblazer who epitomised hard work and dedication to the wellbeing of Māori, using accounting as a tool for advocacy. After returning from serving in the 28th Māori Battalion during World War II, he moved away from home to gain his qualification. Upon completion he returned home and made the bold move setting up his own practice in Gisborne. In later years this was sold, and over time, eventually became the BDO Gisborne practice.

Angela Edwards, Māori sector lead at BDO said:

“Sir Henare Ngata worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of Māori and we’re excited to honour him through this scholarship. The growth of the Māori business sector has been great to see in recent years but we can only continue this trend by encouraging young Māori to enter accounting and business – we hope this scholarship will further this.”

Applications for the Sir Henare Ngata scholarship will be open until 26 November 2021, with winners announced in January next year. Learn more he

