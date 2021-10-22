NZPF Welcomes Attention On Severely Challenged Students

The New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF) has today welcomed the announcement that addressing learning issues for our severely disadvantaged and behaviourally challenged young people, is back on track with a clear plan towards making necessary changes.

"With all the uncertainties and distractions that COVID has brought to our sector over the past two years, it is heartening to know that this important work is firmly back on the table," said Perry Rush, President of NZPF, "and that it will incorporate multiple agencies beyond Education," he said.

"Principals will welcome the certainty of a process to address issues for our most vulnerable students, and above all, identify solutions to support those presenting with extreme and violent behaviours," he said.

"We are constantly torn between keeping all staff and students safe at school, whilst also accommodating traumatized and dysregulated students," he said.

"NZPF looks forward to contributing to the review process."

