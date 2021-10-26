1000 Books Endorsed By Dr Jane Goodall Are Sent To Schools Across New Zealand

1000 Books Endorsed By Dr Jane Goodall Are Sent To Schools Across New Zealand Supported By Resources From Educational Publisher Twinkl In An Effort To Support Educators Teaching The Effects Of Climate Change

Educational publisher Twinkl has partnered with author Nicole Miller to support schools and libraries across Aotearoa, by creating resources on a Dr Jane Goodall endorsed book on climate change, Celia Seagull and the Plastic Sea. Over 1000 copies of the book will be distributed across the country by the Bobby Stafford-Bush foundation.

Sustainability and the issues surrounding climate change are a teaching priority right now, and educational publisher Twinkl understands how important it is for children to engage with learning materials on the topic. Twinkl’s mission to help teachers, teach, is ever-evolving as the needs of educators change. The partnership offered an opportunity for Twinkl to support teachers and encourage engagement and understanding of the important issue of plastic in the oceans.

Environmental expert Dr Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE, has endorsed the book as a tool for teaching young people about the issues facing the planet, calling the book “a delightful story that speaks to the harm that is caused by the plastic waste that ends up in the sea. The message is clear: we must dispose of plastic safely and help all life in the ocean.” The books are being distributed along with Twinkl’s resource pack, created to help children understand the implications of using single-use plastic and littering.

Aimed at 4-10-year-olds, Celia Seagull and the Plastic Sea tells the story of a seabird collecting plastic materials from the sea to build her nest, only to find her fellows caught up in tangled pieces of plastic. The story also touches on moral lessons about doing the right thing and helping friends, as Celia is faced with a question of whether to help her friends caught in the plastic or continue searching to build herself a bigger, better nest.

To support teachers in engaging pupils with the book, Twinkl has created a pack of resources for different year groups. Ranging from comprehension activities to interactive games and maths exercises, the resources help educators with their teaching of the book and its content. By engaging children with books with likeable characters and entertaining storylines, there is a hope that it will help the next generation gain an understanding of the issues surrounding sustainability and encourage them to look after their planet and in particular, the local marine environments.

Imogen Wood, Twinkl New Zealand Country Manager, said “Twinkl NZ is keen to support initiatives that promote sustainability, conservation and climate awareness and our content partners reflect this. After being presented the book, we were impressed with the messaging in the story and quality of the illustrations and we recognised that this was an opportunity to support schools and educators who have been asking for engaging ways to incorporate environmental issues into their lessons.”

https://www.twinkl.co.nz/resources/new-zealand-resources/new-zealand-partnerships/celia-seagull-and-the-plastic-sea-storybooks-reading-english-literacy-years-0-3-new-zealand

© Scoop Media

