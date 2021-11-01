Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Education Ministry Fails To Include Iwi In Hāwera Education Review

Monday, 1 November 2021, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngati Ruanui Trust

Ngāti Ruanui iwi today acknowledge the Ministry of Educations’ announcement regarding the review of schooling in Hāwera. However, the review fails to encompass the connection to iwi, whenua and uri.

“Today’s review will see the merge of Hāwera intermediate with the high school facilitating education for years 7 to 13. However, Ngāti Ruanui iwi have grave concerns that the review doesn’t go far enough” said iwi chairman, Haimona Maruera.

“The review needed to assure quality education outcomes for our tamariki, rangatahi and mokopuna. With this announcement, we are still seeking that certainty.

“In a July submission on the Hāwera education review, Ngāti Ruanui urged that the government include iwi in the creation of the new schooling model from design to implementation. We urged them to include iwi representation on the school board. Buildings and whare that both reflect us and implement tikanga. Staffing with teachers that reflect our aspirations and community. Today, we were let down."

“We’ve received no response from the Minister in charge, instead completely left out. We have a government who says they’re committed to lifting education achievement rates for Māori, but when iwi offer to assist and are blatantly ignored - that is what is extremely disappointing,” said Rachel Rae, Ngāti Ruanui kaiwhakahaere.

“It is so important that the model reflects the educational aspirations of the people, including iwi, hapū and whānau, whilst also appreciating the whenua the school is built upon. Ultimately, we need reassuring that the model is extensively resourced to address the deficit in education that our tamariki of Ngāti Ruanui find themselves in.

“The effects of colonization, muru raupatu and systemic racism within the system, contribute to the significant deficit in education. Today’s review does nothing to rectify these effects.

“Whilst the closure of the intermediate makes sense, Ngāti Ruanui seeks reassurance from the Ministry that this is not just about rationalization of funding. We need to be sure that the funding is still being invested into our tamariki and into initiatives that is going to see our children succeed,” said Rae.

