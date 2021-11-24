Helping Teachers Prepare For New Social Sciences Curriculum

Around half of teachers surveyed in a snap poll feel they are not fully prepared to teach the Aotearoa New Zealand’s Histories curriculum that will be taught in all schools and kura from 2023.

The poll, conducted by accredited educational gaming platform Gamefroot, shows that 44% of Year 7-10 teachers surveyed are either not ready or somewhat ready to teach the new curriculum. Additionally, fewer than one third have a teaching plan in place for 2023.

However, almost all (97.7%) are looking for digital tools to help them teach the new curriculum.

Dan Milward, CEO and founder of Gamelab, the New Zealand company behind Gamefroot says the poll has highlighted a real need for additional resources and support for teachers.

“We know teachers are really excited about this important change in the curriculum and we want to help. The team at Gamefroot has been working really hard with iwi and educators to develop this new suite of interactive digital classroom resources for Aotearoa New Zealand’s Histories.

“Our whole approach is to work in partnership with teachers and students/ākonga and we want teachers to preview these new tools, tell us what they think and look to subscribe in 2022 so we can develop it further.”

Gamefroot, launched in 2017 and used by thousands of Kiwi kids and teachers, is a uniquely New Zealand platform developed and delivered by a Wellington-based team. Gamefroot resources and programmes such as the popular MihiMaker, Aotearoa 1840 and Tuia 250 have been developed with ongoing input and advice from iwi educators and artists.

“We’re passionate about helping Kiwi kids learn through gaming and we know they already love this technology. It’s exciting to be able to harness the tools and expertise we have to support the curriculum changes.

“What better way to get kids really thinking about the past and about their place in Aotearoa New Zealand than through creating their own games? Reimagining a piece of their local New Zealand history, weaving narratives using game art drawn from Te Ao Māori? Sharing the story of one of their own ancestors?”

Teachers are invited to preview the suite of Aotearoa New Zealand's Histories curriculum digital classroom resources at http://nzs-histories.s3-website-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com

© Scoop Media

