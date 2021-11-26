Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

The Way Reading Is Taught In New Zealand Must Change - NZ Initiative Report

Friday, 26 November 2021, 9:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Initiative

The way children are taught to read must be fundamentally changed or we risk failing further generations of learners, warns a new report from The New Zealand Initiative.

One in five of New Zealand’s 15-year-olds do not have the reading competency to enter the workforce, further their education, or productively participate in society according to the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

Reading with the Light Switched On by research fellow and former teacher Steen Videbeck shows there are large teaching challenges to overcome. But recent changes by the Ministry of Education provide some hope for the future.

The report shows:

  • Māori and Pasifika students are particularly underserved. PISA 2018 showed 30% of Māori 15-year-olds are in the bottom category for reading. For Pasifika, it was 36%. These numbers represent an education system that is failing large numbers of students and show the way schools teach literacy must change.
  • An evidence-based approach called Structured Literacy is needed to reverse New Zealand’s decline in reading.
  • Schools must receive the professional development and support they need to improve teacher knowledge of language and evidence-based practice.


Report author Steen Videbeck says: 

“We need to fundamentally change how we teach children to read and write, or we will continue to fail thousands of young learners every year.”

“Despite the challenges, there are reasons to be optimistic. Throughout the country, teachers and concerned parents have questioned the poor literacy rates among their children. Their questioning of the status quo has led them to an evidence-based approach called Structured Literacy.”

There have also been positive signs from the Ministry of Education who recently endorsed Structured Literacy for students with dyslexia. Research shows that this is how all children should learn to read. The Ministry is also increasing teacher professional development and releasing structured literacy-aligned decodable books.

However, the report notes that education is littered with big promises and disappointing results. The key to making this reform different, is ensuring there is adequate professional development for teachers, and that Initial Teacher Education is improved. 

“Improving Initial Teacher Education is essential. When I first became a teacher, I found myself in a classroom without any knowledge of how children learn to read. Trainee teachers need to learn about the science of reading.”

Teachers need more professional development on reading to improve their knowledge of linguistics and evidence-based practice.

“The Ministry should fund more professional development in reading and allow more choice of providers,” says Videbeck.

Read more:
Reading with the Light Switched On is available to read here.
A summary of the report's findings is available to download here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 