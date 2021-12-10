Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

University Tupuānuku Hall Of Residence Wins Asia-Pacific Excellence Award

Friday, 10 December 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury

The University of Canterbury’s new Tupuānuku hall of residence has been awarded the Asia-Pacific Student Accommodation Award (APSAA) for excellence in Facility Development or Management.

The award recognises Tupuānuku’s innovation as a new generation facility, which celebrates the University’s bicultural values and vision, and strong focus on student wellbeing.

The hall for first-year students opened in February 2021, has an embedded bicultural approach that puts Māori language, design and culture at its core.

Accommodating 484 residents and 20 residential advisors, the building is six levels: five accommodation floors providing 129 ensuite rooms (including 29 accessible) and 375 single rooms. Each floor features its own large common areas, small study spaces, kitchenettes, and gender-neutral common bathrooms.

Amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic this year it achieved 98.4 per cent occupancy. Demand for 2022 is currently exceeding supply.

University of Canterbury Executive Director of People, Culture and Campus Paul O’Flaherty, said the APSAA award was wonderful recognition of the innovative approach to student accommodation.

“Our bicultural model was uniquely developed in partnership between the University, iwi and our student accommodation provider UniLodge,” he says.

“The name Tupuānuku was gifted by mana whenua Ngāi Tuahuriri and refers to one of the stars associated with the Matariki cluster. Tupuānuku is associated with food and resources harvested from the soil. The name can be translated as tupu or tipu meaning ‘to grow’, which is very appropriate for a hall where its residents can grow at the start of their journey at university.”

The pastoral care program, operated by UniLodge, Australia’s leading student accommodation provider and manager, employs Taurima (residential advisors) to lead student groups (Kāhui) who identify with the cultural heritage themes.

The ‘Project 100’ wellbeing programme ensures a touchpoint every week with every student.

“This is a new model of care for first-year students that provides them with a safe, secure and culturally enriching environment as they start their tertiary education,” UniLodge Chief Executive Officer Tomas Johnsson says.

“We are continuing to evolve our programs to meet the needs of our students.

“The new role and programme of training for Taurima breaks new ground and serves as a model for our other halls of residence and other providers.”

Tupuānuku and UniLodge are also supporting a new programme, Takere, a six-week academic and cultural live-in academic preparation programme for Māori and Pacific ākonga (learners). These students are also offered the opportunity to live in the hall for their first year of university, with the aim of improving access for all.

Take a virtual tour of Tupuānuku and find out more about the first-year hall of residence here.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 