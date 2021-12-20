SIT Nursing Graduates Maintain 100% Pass Rate

Southern Institute of Technology Nursing graduates are continuing their high level of accomplishment in the State Final Examination from the Nursing Council; the latest results (November 2021), indicate their consistent status of being among the best in New Zealand with all graduates achieving a 100% pass rate in the exam, which permits them to practice as nurses in New Zealand.

SIT registered and enrolled nursing graduate results (2020-2021), display their consistency, with graduates achieving up to 15.15% and 26.67% respectively, above the national pass rate.

March 2020: National pass rate Enrolled Nurse 93.94%

SIT pass rate Enrolled Nurse 100%

July 2020: National pass rate Registered Nurse 96.31%

SIT pass rate Registered Nurse 100%

Nov 2020: National pass rate Registered Nurse 98.92%

SIT pass rate Registered Nurse 100%

March 2021: National pass rate Enrolled Nurse 73.33%

SIT pass rate Enrolled Nurse 100%

National pass rate Registered Nurse 84.85%

SIT pass rate Registered Nurse 100%

Nov 2021: National pass rate Registered Nurse 96.39%

SIT pass rate Registered Nurse 100%

Head of School of Nursing, Johanna Rhodes, said the whole Nursing team are justifiably proud of the ongoing achievements of their graduates. She gave credit to both staff and students, as well as the continued support from SIT management.

“The reason behind SIT’s sustained success is having very professional staff and lies in their commitment, expertise, and the role modelling of flexibility, resilience and adaptability to their students,” she said.

© Scoop Media

