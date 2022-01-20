Principals Elect New President

The New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF) has elected Cherie Taylor-Patel as their President for 2022.

Cherie will be the official spokesperson for NZPF on all issues relating to the compulsory school sector including leadership, curriculum, learning and assessment, staffing and parity issues, learning support, Covid-19 related issues, principal professional learning and development and the international principals' community.

Cherie has extensive experience as a school principal and brings a deep knowledge and understanding of contemporary education issues.

