Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Principals Elect New President

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Principals' Federation

The New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF) has elected Cherie Taylor-Patel as their President for 2022.

Cherie will be the official spokesperson for NZPF on all issues relating to the compulsory school sector including leadership, curriculum, learning and assessment, staffing and parity issues, learning support, Covid-19 related issues, principal professional learning and development and the international principals' community.

Cherie has extensive experience as a school principal and brings a deep knowledge and understanding of contemporary education issues.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Principals' Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 